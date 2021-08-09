It goes without saying that we all need a good dose of self-care on a regular basis. "The research quite clearly shows that if you gave you more self-care, it's going to be good for you," Neff notes. But sometimes, giving yourself the attention you need may not feel accessible.

Of course, there are the more obvious limitations, like the time it takes to take a moment to yourself and, often, the money. But the biggest hurdle of them all, according to Neff, is more behavioral. "Self-care is very important," she says, "but we really need emotional self-care."

No amount of bubble baths or full moon rituals can make up for a lack of self-compassion, and the ultimate why for self-care is so you can feel your best regularly and show up in the world in an aligned and grounded way. "If you practice self-care, but you're criticizing yourself the whole time, that's also not going to help," she explains.