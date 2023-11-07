I’ve had the pleasure of receiving a Shani Darden facial, and let me tell you: This woman is magic. The celebrity esthetician (whose clients include Jessica Alba, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Shay Mitchell) has a refreshingly no-nonsense approach to skin care. I remember during my facial, she took the time to evaluate my skin, accurately noting how sensitive it was, and adjusted accordingly. There are no add-ons or special extras you need to pay up for: She just gives the skin what it needs. Each facial is specifically created for the client's skin, in that exact moment.

We also chatted throughout the facial, during which she took the time to educate me on what she was doing, why she was doing it, and what I should be doing at home. She’s also the founder of her eponymous skin care and facial tool device brand, Shani Darden Skin Care, so those who can’t score a sought after appointment at her Beverly Hills spa can get a taste of the treatments at home.

I recently caught up with Darden on this week’s episode of Clean Beauty School. Throughout the episode we talk about her approach to skin care, her must-have products, and her favorite skin care technology at the moment.

Tune in to hear more from the famed facialist—and in the meantime, enjoy some of my favorite takeaways.