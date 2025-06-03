Advertisement
Tune In: Eating Tips For Clear & Firm Skin From An RD
If you're constantly cycling through skin care products in search of that elusive glow, it might be time to look beyond the beauty aisle. Instead, notes registered dietitian Rhaki Roy, R.D., it's time to go grocery shopping.
"I think we are so led to believe that we need a 10-step skin care routine," Roy says on this episode of the Clean Beauty School podcast. "But on the opposite end of the spectrum, we're also told to eliminate all these foods from our diet and demonize so many others."
In Roy's view, real skin resilience starts with a more balanced approach: "Simplify your skin care, and diversify your diet. Rotate your foods—not your skin care," she says.
Roy specializes in the gut-skin connection and is even known as the "Gut Skin Nutritionist." So, I was excited to chat with her about how to turn dinner prep into skin care prep. In the episode, she explains her entire health POV, so it's worth a listen.
In the meantime, I'm sharing these 3 eating habits that she says will not only change how your skin looks and feels—but how you feel in it. And a major bonus: None of the tips are restrictive.
Count your plants
Research shows us time and time again that the state of your gut can show up directly on your skin, and one of the best ways to support a healthy gut microbiome is through dietary diversity—particularly plant-based diversity.
"There's some fascinating research from the American Gut Project," she explains. "They looked at stool samples from healthy individuals and found that what they had in common was a very rich gut microbiome. Many of them were eating at least 30 different plants a week."
That's a far cry from the typical Western diet, which tends to lack fiber and variety. "Most people are only getting around 14-16 grams of fiber a day," Roy says. "The minimum for women is 25 grams; for men, it's 381."
Indeed, research shows that 95% of American adults and children2 are failing to meet their daily fiber needs.
To keep things simple, she recommends starting with a daily goal: "Aim for five different plant foods a day. Do that seven days a week, and you're at 35," she says. "If your grocery cart doesn't look like a garden exploded in it, you probably need to go back. It should look like a rainbow."
Mind your blood sugar
Even if you don't track your blood sugar, your skin may be telling you that something's off. "My patients don't usually say, 'This spiked my blood sugar.' They say, 'When I eat a lot of sugar, I flare,'" Roy says, noting that she primarily works with clients who have eczema or acne.
That's because large blood sugar spikes can promote inflammation—something skin conditions like acne, eczema, or rosacea don't respond well to. But this doesn't mean you need to swear off carbs or sugar forever.
"I'm not here to demonize sugar or carbs," Roy says. "It's about balance. We know that pairing protein with carbs helps blunt that blood sugar spike."
Her advice? "Instead of eating oats on their own, add some protein powder or a cup of Greek yogurt. Pairing 20 grams of protein with a serving of starch can make a significant difference—not just for your skin but for your energy levels too," she explains.
mbg POV:
Eat more — especially protein
It's surprisingly common, Roy says, for people to undereat, particularly when it comes to protein. "Your skin needs so much more protein than you think, especially if you have any wounds or are trying to repair your skin barrier," she explains.
Roy's background in wound care has given her a unique perspective: "I've seen firsthand how just doubling your protein at meals can have a huge impact—not just on your skin but on your mood, your energy, even your sleep."
Roy's message is refreshingly simple in a world full of conflicting wellness advice: We don't need to keep chasing the next skin care trend or eliminating entire food groups. Instead, feed your skin from within—diversify your diet, stabilize your blood sugar, and eat enough, especially protein. That's what creates a glow that lasts.
