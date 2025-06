The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) of protein is 0.8 gram per kilogram of body weight per day. This is the minimum amount of protein a sedentary person needs to meet their nutritional requirements and avoid a nitrogen imbalance, so it's conservative. Most experts agree that the average moderately active adult will need to consume significantly more protein—somewhere in the range of 0.7 to 1 gram per pound. For very active individuals, that number may be even higher. Learn more here