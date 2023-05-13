My tiny apartment in Brooklyn is one of my favorite spaces, but it can easily start to feel messy due the square footage. Knowing that clutter can make me feel overwhelmed—with one study even linking it to a lower quality of life1 —I try to be on my spring cleaning routine. This extends to everything from keeping my dishes clean to removing my dogs extra pet fur.

Beyond vacuuming my apartment twice a day, my go-to method for getting pet fur off fabric surfaces around my home was a lint roller. The sticky sheets trapped fur and lint without messing up my freshly made bed. The portable size also made it super easy to quickly clean up a mess when my dog left the room without having to pull out the vacuum.

But each roll of stick sheets only lasted a week or so before requiring a replacement, a side effect of my mini Australian shepherd's fluffy coat. I started to feel guilty about the excess waste and set out to find a more eco-friendly alternative.

My search led me to Amazon, where the ChomChom device had already impressed more than 106,000 shoppers who gave it a perfect rating. I was intrigued by the low-waste design, which captured fur in an easy-to-access chamber, and the under-$30 price. I removed the lint roller refills from my virtual cart and added the ChomChom instead.