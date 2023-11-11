Run, Don't Walk: This Coffee Recipe Can Help Restore Collagen & Support Your Gut*
There are few habits as buzzy or widely debated in the health space as a morning cup of coffee. But when it comes to gut health specifically, the evidence leans pro-coffee. Research shows that regular coffee drinkers have higher concentrations of Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus, two beneficial bacteria, in their gut. Coffee consumption has also been linked to lower levels of harmful bacteria like Clostridium and Escherichia coli. Of course, how you take your coffee makes a big difference.
For gut support, few coffee mix-ins can compete with collagen.* The most abundant protein in the human body, collagen is found in your skin, bones, cartilage, and muscle. It's rich in L-glutamate, an amino acid that helps neutralize oxidative stress and support intestinal health.* And its gut benefits can be felt. In a 2022 clinical trial that examined the effects of daily collagen consumption, 93% of women reported better digestion.*
So if you're looking for a delicious way to incorporate collagen and upgrade the gut benefits of your coffee, look no further. This chocolate-collagen shaken espresso delivers on all fronts.
A gut-friendly shaken espresso
Not only does this recipe pass on ingredients that may be detrimental to your gut health, but it also delivers serious gut health benefits too.* The secret ingredient here is mindbodygreen's chocolate beauty & gut collagen+.* It delivers a rich, chocolatey flavor without any added sugars. Instead, it's sweetened with monk fruit, which has a long history in traditional Chinese medicine and delivers an additional hit of antioxidants.*
Plus, each scoop of beauty & gut collagen+ has 500 mg of L-glutamine, an essential nutrient for the cells lining the gut.* Hyaluronic acid, biotin, and vitamins C and E bring additional skin benefits too.*
Science aside, this shaken espresso is downright delicious. Here's what you'll need.
Ingredients
- 1 scoop mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+
- 2 ounces espresso
- 1 cup milk of choice
- A sprinkle of cinnamon
- Ice cubes to taste
Directions
- Add a scoop of mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ and your milk of choice to a large jar. Use an electric whisk or blender to blend, or simply close the jar and shake vigorously.
- In a separate jar (or anything with a lid), add your ice cubes, espresso, and cinnamon.
- Put the lid on and shake!
- Pour your milky-collagen mixture over the shaken espresso, and enjoy!
The takeaway
Good news, coffee drinkers: Your morning brew can support your gut health, particularly when paired with ingredients like collagen.* And this chocolate-collagen shaken espresso offers a slew of skin and gut-health-supporting ingredients, sans added sugar.*
