Need A Last Minute Frozen Treat? Try This Chocolate Collagen Fudge Pop

Lauren Koffler, M.S., R.D., CDN
Registered dietitian By Lauren Koffler, M.S., R.D., CDN
Registered dietitian
Lauren Koffler, M.S., R.D., CDN, is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist based in New York City, where she runs her private practice, Lauren Koffler Nutrition. She is also an adjunct professor at New York University, where she earned her Master’s in Clinical Nutrition.
Chocolate Fudge Popsicles

Image by Dolphia Nandi / Stocksy

July 3, 2020 — 0:21 AM

Remember those creamy frozen fudge pops of your childhood? Consider a nutritious twist: This frozen dream is equally fudgy (thanks to the ripe bananas) and naturally sweetened with dates. Plus, adding collagen to these fudge popsicles can make for a protein-packed, sweet treat in the summertime.*

grass-fed collagen+ (chocolate)

The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*

grass-fed collagen+ (chocolate)

Not to mention, supplementing with collagen has some pretty promising beauty benefits: Studies have shown that hydrolyzed collagen powder can promote strong nails, skin firmness, and moisture levels.* mbg's grass-fed collagen+ in chocolate has additional good-for-you ingredients, like vitamin C, SGS, and hyaluronic acid, to further support skin health.* Plus, it’s made with premium organic Peruvian cocoa and coconut sugar, offering a smooth, subtle flavor that enhances the chocolatey taste.*

Serve up these fudge pops as you bask in the sunshine this long weekend—you’ll have a decadent, refreshing treat the whole family will love. 

 Chocolate Collagen Fudge Popsicle

Ingredients:

  • 2 large ripe bananas (make sure your bananas are really brown on the outside and mushy—that will bring out the sweetness!)
  • 2 cups milk (I like to use oat milk, but you can use almond, coconut, cow's, etc.) 
  • 2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder 
  • 2 tbsp mbg's grass-fed collagen+ in chocolate
  • 1 to 2 dates (for a sweeter popsicle!)

Method:

  1. Put all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth 
  2. Pour popsicle mixture into molds and freeze for about 4 hours 
  3. Enjoy once frozen, or store in a freezer bag or container for up to 1 month!
*If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
