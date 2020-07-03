Need A Last Minute Frozen Treat? Try This Chocolate Collagen Fudge Pop
Remember those creamy frozen fudge pops of your childhood? Consider a nutritious twist: This frozen dream is equally fudgy (thanks to the ripe bananas) and naturally sweetened with dates. Plus, adding collagen to these fudge popsicles can make for a protein-packed, sweet treat in the summertime.*
grass-fed collagen+ (chocolate)
The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*
Not to mention, supplementing with collagen has some pretty promising beauty benefits: Studies have shown that hydrolyzed collagen powder can promote strong nails, skin firmness, and moisture levels.* mbg's grass-fed collagen+ in chocolate has additional good-for-you ingredients, like vitamin C, SGS, and hyaluronic acid, to further support skin health.* Plus, it’s made with premium organic Peruvian cocoa and coconut sugar, offering a smooth, subtle flavor that enhances the chocolatey taste.*
Serve up these fudge pops as you bask in the sunshine this long weekend—you’ll have a decadent, refreshing treat the whole family will love.
Chocolate Collagen Fudge Popsicle
Ingredients:
- 2 large ripe bananas (make sure your bananas are really brown on the outside and mushy—that will bring out the sweetness!)
- 2 cups milk (I like to use oat milk, but you can use almond, coconut, cow's, etc.)
- 2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2 tbsp mbg's grass-fed collagen+ in chocolate
- 1 to 2 dates (for a sweeter popsicle!)
Method:
- Put all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth
- Pour popsicle mixture into molds and freeze for about 4 hours
- Enjoy once frozen, or store in a freezer bag or container for up to 1 month!