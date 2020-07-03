Not to mention, supplementing with collagen has some pretty promising beauty benefits: Studies have shown that hydrolyzed collagen powder can promote strong nails, skin firmness, and moisture levels.* mbg's grass-fed collagen+ in chocolate has additional good-for-you ingredients, like vitamin C, SGS, and hyaluronic acid, to further support skin health.* Plus, it’s made with premium organic Peruvian cocoa and coconut sugar, offering a smooth, subtle flavor that enhances the chocolatey taste.*

Serve up these fudge pops as you bask in the sunshine this long weekend—you’ll have a decadent, refreshing treat the whole family will love.