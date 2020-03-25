You might have heard of enemas that use acidic liquids like coffee. Research shows that coffee enemas are largely ineffective and potentially dangerous. That being said: Enemas of any kind can throw off your body's electrolyte count, especially when you do them too often. While enemas are usually not recommended in Western medicine for this reason, if people do want to try one, I recommend chlorophyll enemas and doing them no more than once a month.

An ayurvedic chlorophyll enema has a specific method behind it: First, the enema cleanses and nourishes with water mixed with chlorophyll or other herbs. Then, it's always followed by an oil enema to relubricate the colon and help dissolve some of the lipophilic (fat-loving) toxins that won't dissolve in water. This is done the next day or in the evening of the same day as the water enema.

You should never do a water enema without getting an oil enema afterward because water alone strips away moisture and good bacteria. The bowel is moist and needs to stay lubricated with fats and mucus to hold the good bacteria. It's not supposed to be squeaky clean. It's also important to note that women should never do an enema during their menstrual cycle.

If you do go the route of an enema, it's important to find a practitioner whom you trust and who works in a clean facility since enema tools need to be sterile. The first time you get one will probably be the least comfortable since there is an initial detoxification reaction.

Keep in mind that there are plenty of other ways to support healthy bowel movements, including eating more fiber, drinking lots of water, moving your body regularly, and taking a magnesium supplement.