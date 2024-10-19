It's the overproduction of oil that frequently becomes an issue, where the buildup of sebum actually transforms in quality. "With the overproduction of sebum, that sebum is a little bit different in composition," celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon, founder of Peach & Lily, tells mbg. "There are more wax esters, it's a little bit glassier, and the oil can look more yellow versus clear." That thick, yellowish oil is the substance you might associate with "oily skin," but the actual amount isn't necessarily the problem (and no magical number of blotting papers will make it more manageable): All you need to do is transform the oil composition back to its clear, dewy quality.