This Essential Mineral Has Declined By Up To 30% In Americans, Report Finds

No one's diet is perfect. There's always going to be things we're getting too much of (maybe sugar) and nutrients that we should be consuming more of (like omega-3s). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently assessed a range of nutritional biomarkers (measures that taken by a blood or urine test for example) to evaluate the country's nutritional status. It found that certain key nutrients are quite lacking in the average diet. The first is omega-3s (and we dive into that info here). Another is iodine.