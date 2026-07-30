Only 2% Of Americans Have Optimal Levels Of This Longevity Nutrient
Omega-3s have long been considered one of the most important nutrients for supporting long-term health (everything from heart health to cognition and vision). But despite omega-3s being a household name and a general awareness of the benefits of the product, most of us still aren't getting enough. Even us dietitians!
New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that only 2% of the U.S. population have optimal levels of these nutrients. Here’s what you need to know, and how to get more omega-3s in your life without stressing over it.
The CDC's first look at Americans' omega-3 status
For the first time, the CDC included omega-3 fatty acid biomarkers in its National Report on Biochemical Indicators of Diet and Nutrition. Unlike food frequency questionnaires (which rely on people remembering what they ate) these biomarkers measure omega-3 levels via a blood test, offering a more objective snapshot of nutritional status.
From these blood draws, researchers estimated Americans' Omega-3 Index—a well-established marker of long-chain omega-3 status based on the amount of EPA and DHA found in red blood cells. An Omega-3 Index of 8% or higher is generally considered optimal for cardiovascular health.
According to the analysis, 98% of U.S. adults fall below that optimal range, while more than half have an Omega-3 Index below 4%, a level considered undesirable. Only 2% of folks fell into that optimal category.
Why are levels so low?
The CDC report wasn't designed to answer why Americans have low omega-3 levels. However, experts contribute this deficit to poor accessibility (and cost of) omega-3-rich fatty fish.
Another important factor is that not all omega-3s are created equal. Plant foods like walnuts, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and hemp seeds are excellent sources of the omega-3 fat ALA. But while ALA is certainly a healthy fat, the body converts only a small fraction1 of it into EPA and DHA. That means someone can eat plenty of plant-based omega-3s and still have lower blood levels of the forms measured in the CDC report.
RELATED READ: 5 Subtle Signs You Might Be Low In Omega-3 Fats
Can an omega-3 supplement help?
If you rarely eat fatty fish (or don't eat enough of it consistently) a high-quality omega-3 supplement can be an effective way to increase your EPA and DHA intake.
When shopping for an omega-3 supplement, experts generally recommend looking for one that:
- Provides a meaningful amount of combined EPA and DHA (at least 1,000 milligrams)
- Is third-party tested for purity and quality
- Uses a form that's well absorbed, such as triglyceride-form fish oil
Our favorite omega-3 supplement provides 1,500 milligrams of combined EPA and DHA. Reviewers love it for supporting their skin, focus, and energy (with no fishy aftertaste). And here’s our full list of RD-approved omega-3s.
The takeaway
While eating fatty fish at least twice a week (like this salmon recipe) is still a good place to start to increase your omega-3s, adding a high-quality omega-3 supplement to your daily routine can be a simple, science-backed solution to move your omega-3 levels in the right direction.*