Only 2% Of Americans Have Optimal Levels Of This Longevity Nutrient

Another important factor is that not all omega-3s are created equal. Plant foods like walnuts, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and hemp seeds are excellent sources of the omega-3 fat ALA. But while ALA is certainly a healthy fat, the body converts only a small fraction1 of it into EPA and DHA. That means someone can eat plenty of plant-based omega-3s and still have lower blood levels of the forms measured in the CDC report.