Facial acne is something we all experience at one point in our lives. Tongue pimples, on the other hand, are less recognized but actually quite common. The painful red and white bumps on the tongue—called transient lingual papillitis (TLP)—are a relatively common and underdiagnosed1 condition. In fact, "more than 50% of the population will experience these bumps in their lifetime," board-certified dermatologist Daniel Carrasco, M.D., FAAD, explains. So what causes them, and how can they be treated?