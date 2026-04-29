How This Trainer Redefined Strength After A Traumatic Brain Injury
At 13 years old, Cassidy Kmetz was on track to be an Olympian. She spent hours in training as a member of the Olympic development program for soccer, and was nominated to try out for the U.S. women’s national team.
But her life took an abrupt turn when she tumbled off her pennyboard and was rushed to the hospital for a traumatic brain injury. Her injuries were severe–she suffered a fractured skull and cochlea (a bone in the ear), a subdural hematoma, and internal bleeding and bruising—she ended up being intubated and in a coma.
Her prognosis was grim, but after five days, Kmetz woke up. The doctors said her strength and mental resilience from being an athlete allowed her body to pull through, but still, she had significant changes.
A miraculous recovery
When Kmetz woke up from her coma, she was missing a piece of her brain. Most people only use about 85% of their brains their entire life, so a new part of her brain was able to activate. But this didn’t come without its difficulties. She had to learn how to walk again, and reckon with a new personality.
“I had new talents and new interests, but also I was a new person, “ she said. It was a struggle to get through her high school schedule of honors classes that she had been in before the accident. Her new cognitive fatigue meant she would have to go to the nurse and take a nap in the middle of the day. Other times, she just skipped school to sleep for 12 hours.
Kmetz’s soccer career also came to a halt after the accident. “I didn't lose any of my talent, but random health things would come up, like a leaky heart valve or sports-induced asthma, right before a game or a tournament. I just took it as a sign,” she explains.
But without soccer, Kmetz didn’t have anything to work toward. She wasn’t able to follow the training regimen she had previously done with her soccer coaches, and she began to gain weight. “I didn't like how I looked. I looked bulky and I didn't know how to eat. And I just wanted to look better and feel better.”
She needed to find a new purpose, and after being out of soccer for a year, she had to rewrite the script on her fitness. She went back to the gym and started training the new version of her body to lift weights.
Her journey to becoming a certified personal trainer
When Kmetz began working out, she was simply pulling up videos on YouTube. She followed along with trainers from Popsugar fitness and tested out workouts posted by her favorite Victoria's Secret models.
“I started with just resistance bands, because I was afraid of lifting weights for at least three years,” Kmetz said. She didn’t want to get bulky, and she didn’t see the women around her or in the media lifting weights.
But, at a certain point, Kmetz realized she was hitting a plateau. She had seen so much progress in her physical strength and body composition, and wanted it to continue. So, she finally began doing more structured strength training. She started lifting weights and following the principles of progressive overload.
As she saw the way her body responded to the strength training routine, Kmetz became increasingly interested in personal training. She wanted to learn how she could support herself and other women in meeting their goals, whether they be physical or mental.
“I realized that my purpose is to help inspire people to live a healthier life and to take care of their bodies,” she said. “When it's just you on your deathbed, it's you against the world, and that's when it matters the most if you really took care of yourself. Because that's what will save you.”
What she recommends for women getting into strength training
Now, not only does Kmetz have a booming personal training business with clients both in-person and online, but she’s also garnered over 500k followers across her social media accounts.
She’s known for her signature Core-to-Glutes method, which focuses on slow, controlled movements, precision, and glute isolation. She helps women target different regions of their glutes to not only build strength, but get the lifted, sculpted look they’re after.
Kmetz also makes sure she teaches her clients how to support their bodies outside of the gym.
“Something that a lot of fitness programs neglect is the overall lifestyle aspect, especially with such a male-dominated culture within fitness,” she said. “I’ve learned through trial and error that it all works together in harmony. You can't have a good workout program without having your nutrition dialed in and understanding how your cortisol levels are affected.”
Here are Kmetz’s top five tips for maintaining a healthy, balanced body and lifestyle:
- Start with micro-goals: You don’t need to go zero to 100, especially if you haven’t worked out in a long time. She suggests starting with achievable goals, like 30g+ of protein per meal and exercising three times a week, to build momentum without overwhelm.
- Eat a high-protein breakfast: Kmetz still struggles with low energy levels from her accident, and she says a big breakfast helps her maintain her stamina throughout the day, especially when she’s working out. “When you have a healthy, energizing breakfast, with at least 30 grams of protein, you're able to have stable energy throughout the day, reduce cravings, and support your lifts and daily tasks,” she says.
- Limit cortisol spiking workouts: “You should not feel fatigued or tired after your workout,” Kmetz says. “For women, you want to choose workouts that support your cortisol levels, support your hormones, and give you that energy to help you get through the day.”
- Prioritize form and deep core work: When you’re starting out, focus on form and control over weight and speed. Kmetz also has all of her clients train their deep core, which means moving beyond traditional abdominal exercises to support their spine and lifts.
- Listen to your body: A little soreness and fatigue after an intense workout are okay, but anything beyond that is a sign that your body needs a break. Kmetz loves to recover with long walks, sauna sessions, and yoga nidra.
The takeaway
Cassidy Kmetz shows us that building strength and taking care of your body goes way beyond the gym, and that sometimes your health and fitness journey will take an unexpected turn.
She reminds us that finding a purpose beyond your workout may matter more than the workout itself. Whether you’re brand new to training or a seasoned gym-goer, her tips offer a grounded way to support goals over the long term.