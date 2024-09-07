Skip to Content
Routines

I Walked 15,000 Steps In These 90s-Style Sneakers (& Didn’t Feel An Ounce Of Pain)

Carleigh Ferrante
September 07, 2024
cariuma uba
Image by mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

It’s rare to catch me in anything other than sneakers. My closet is brimming with options, each with its dedicated use case: walking, travel, errands, social outings, etc. 

Among this (slightly excessive) collection, there’s one brand that reigns supreme, and considering Cariuma’s eco-friendly ethos and versatile designs, I don’t feel so bad hoarding the brand’s comfy sneakers.

I think my heart actually skipped a beat when my coworker alerted me of Cariuma’s newest launch, a 90s-inspired sneaker that’s perfect for summer. This chic and comfy shoe is about to be the MVP in my lineup—and it passed my 15,000-step test straight out of the box with ease.

Cariuma UBA Sneakers

$169
cariuma uba

Why I love these Cariuma UBA Sneakers

They're stylish

If the chunky-yet-sleek silhouette looks familiar, that's because the Cariuma UBA sneakers were inspired by skateboarding and basketball shoes from the '90s. The design is timeless but particularly trendy at this moment.

You can choose from three hues: white smoke with ice accents, white with metallic accents, or white with leopard print accents. I stepped out of my comfort zone with the leopard option—and I’m obsessed. 

They're comfortable

While most sneakers require some break-in time, I always find Cariuma styles to be comfortable from day one. I took these shoes out of the box and immediately walked more than 15,000 steps, and my feet didn't feel any pain or discomfort.

They’re Cariuma’s first cupsole design, meaning the outsole has a tall sidewall that cradles the foot—and dare I say, this feature makes these the most comfortable Cariuma sneakers yet.

The UBA sneakers also feature the brand’s signature cork and bio-based foam insole and cushioned midsole made from sugarcane. With a recycled mesh lining and premium leather and suede upper, these sneakers are truly cloud-like. 

cariuma uba
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

They're versatile

Like I said, most shoes in my collection serve a specific purpose—but the UBA sneakers are undeniably versatile. I've already worn mine with jeans, cargo pants, a sundress dress, athletic wear, and shorts.

They're fitting for walks, long days on your feet, back-to-back errands, or even a stylish office or happy hour outfit. I've already got my eye on another colorway.

They're sustainable

Scan the mindbodygreen editorial team's footwear collections and you'll come up with a lot of Cariuma. And, while a lot of that can be attributed to the brand's stylish and comfortable designs, what stands out most about this brand is its dedication to sustainability.

All Cariuma styles are 100% vegan, and the UBA sneakers are made with premium leather sourced from LWG-certified Gold Rated tanneries. Plus, Cariuma holds additional certifications from the Forest Stewardship Council, OEKO-TEX, and Global Recycled Standard.

They're durable

I plan on wearing my UBA sneakers a lot over the next few months, so I'm particularly grateful for how durable they are. The brand uses high-quality materials that (in my past experience) stand the test of time and excessive wear.

Case in point: I wore my Cariuma IBI Low sneakers nonstop for months last spring and summer, and they still looked brand new.

Cariuma UBA Sneakers

$169
cariuma uba

The takeaway

Every day it seems like another celebrity is spotted wearing Cariuma shoes, and it's not hard to see why. I have strict standards for sneakers, but the UBAs check all my boxes. They're stylish, versatile, comfortable, and hold up well over time.

A word of warning, though: This brand is very prone to sellouts, especially with new styles—so shop the Cariuma UBA sneakers while you can.

RELATED: Our Editors Walk 10,000+ Steps Per Day & They Always Reach For These Shoes

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time
Motivation

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time

Abby Moore

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)
Motivation

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)

Julia Guerra

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

