I Walked 15,000 Steps In These 90s-Style Sneakers (& Didn’t Feel An Ounce Of Pain)
It’s rare to catch me in anything other than sneakers. My closet is brimming with options, each with its dedicated use case: walking, travel, errands, social outings, etc.
Among this (slightly excessive) collection, there’s one brand that reigns supreme, and considering Cariuma’s eco-friendly ethos and versatile designs, I don’t feel so bad hoarding the brand’s comfy sneakers.
I think my heart actually skipped a beat when my coworker alerted me of Cariuma’s newest launch, a 90s-inspired sneaker that’s perfect for summer. This chic and comfy shoe is about to be the MVP in my lineup—and it passed my 15,000-step test straight out of the box with ease.
Why I love these Cariuma UBA Sneakers
They're stylish
If the chunky-yet-sleek silhouette looks familiar, that's because the Cariuma UBA sneakers were inspired by skateboarding and basketball shoes from the '90s. The design is timeless but particularly trendy at this moment.
You can choose from three hues: white smoke with ice accents, white with metallic accents, or white with leopard print accents. I stepped out of my comfort zone with the leopard option—and I’m obsessed.
They're comfortable
While most sneakers require some break-in time, I always find Cariuma styles to be comfortable from day one. I took these shoes out of the box and immediately walked more than 15,000 steps, and my feet didn't feel any pain or discomfort.
They’re Cariuma’s first cupsole design, meaning the outsole has a tall sidewall that cradles the foot—and dare I say, this feature makes these the most comfortable Cariuma sneakers yet.
The UBA sneakers also feature the brand’s signature cork and bio-based foam insole and cushioned midsole made from sugarcane. With a recycled mesh lining and premium leather and suede upper, these sneakers are truly cloud-like.
They're versatile
Like I said, most shoes in my collection serve a specific purpose—but the UBA sneakers are undeniably versatile. I've already worn mine with jeans, cargo pants, a sundress dress, athletic wear, and shorts.
They're fitting for walks, long days on your feet, back-to-back errands, or even a stylish office or happy hour outfit. I've already got my eye on another colorway.
They're sustainable
Scan the mindbodygreen editorial team's footwear collections and you'll come up with a lot of Cariuma. And, while a lot of that can be attributed to the brand's stylish and comfortable designs, what stands out most about this brand is its dedication to sustainability.
All Cariuma styles are 100% vegan, and the UBA sneakers are made with premium leather sourced from LWG-certified Gold Rated tanneries. Plus, Cariuma holds additional certifications from the Forest Stewardship Council, OEKO-TEX, and Global Recycled Standard.
They're durable
I plan on wearing my UBA sneakers a lot over the next few months, so I'm particularly grateful for how durable they are. The brand uses high-quality materials that (in my past experience) stand the test of time and excessive wear.
Case in point: I wore my Cariuma IBI Low sneakers nonstop for months last spring and summer, and they still looked brand new.
The takeaway
Every day it seems like another celebrity is spotted wearing Cariuma shoes, and it's not hard to see why. I have strict standards for sneakers, but the UBAs check all my boxes. They're stylish, versatile, comfortable, and hold up well over time.
A word of warning, though: This brand is very prone to sellouts, especially with new styles—so shop the Cariuma UBA sneakers while you can.
