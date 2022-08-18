 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Travel
I Hoard White Sneakers — But These Are My No. 1 Pick For Everyday

I Hoard White Sneakers — But These Are My No. 1 Pick For Everyday

Hannah Margaret Allen
mbg Executive Editor By Hannah Margaret Allen
mbg Executive Editor
Hannah Margaret Allen is the Executive Editor at mindbodygreen. Previously she worked at Inverse, Men's Journal, and Condé Nast.
A longevity expert's go-to tricks to incorporate more movement into your everyday

Image by Brent Hill / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
August 18, 2022 — 0:20 AM

I shouldn’t love white sneakers as much as I do. It’s ridiculous really. The pristine kicks are prone to turning a grayish brown over time, especially in the dirty New York City streets. Yet I own at least six different pairs that I rotate through regularly, each with a differentiating superlative that earns them a special place in my heart (and wardrobe).

My current lineup includes popular styles like Air Force 1s, Jordans, and Cortezes—but there's one pair that's quickly surpassing the others to become an absolute favorite: the Cariuma Oca Low Sneakers. I’ve been wearing the off-white canvas shoe for two months now, and I’ve been astounded. The comfy style packs plenty of arch support yet still looks so undeniably chic that my husband calls them my "fancy sneakers."

As someone who's alway searching for sustainable, supportive, and stylish footwear, I can't rave about these shoes enough. So allow me to do just that.

Why I love these comfortable sneakers.

Not only have the Cariuma Oca Low Sneakers maintained their crisp color amid city living (essentially a miracle), but they’ve made me feel effortlessly cool. I actually received one of my top five favorite compliments in them—I’ll set the scene.

It was a super hot Friday in July, and I was meeting my dear friend and her 2-year-old at a park in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. You see, her daughter goes to a preschool where they speak French to the bébés, and my friend said my sneakers made me look like one of the French moms she sees at the preschool. That was a longwinded way of saying these shoes are très chic.

And of course, I wouldn’t be recommending these puppies if they weren’t super comfortable. That’s saying something because I walk everywhere. (Hey, a hot girl walk supports a healthy heart.) The cork insole provides just the right amount of arch support and cushioning—but it doesn't make the vegan sneakers too heavy or clunky. In fact, these are actually by far the lightest sneakers in my collection, which means they are the easiest to throw on and the most enjoyable to wear all day. 

My only warning is that the lower cut of the shoe's design requires special no-see socks, if you prefer a no-sock look. However it's a small price to pay for a sneaker that looks good with any outfit.

Cariuma Oca Low in Off-White

Cariuma Oca Low Sneaker

$78
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

And they're sustainable.

Out of the six white sneakers I own, the Ocas were my first canvas pair. The fabric made me hesitant at first, as I assumed it’d get dirtier faster. The exact opposite has been true; the shoes still look practically brand new. And when it’s time to wash them, it’ll be as easy as tossing the sneakers in the washing machine (at the laundromat)—but I don’t worry about that happening for a bit.

Plus, I won't feel bad about replacing these sneakers with a new pair of Cariumas when they do meet their end. The sleek shoe is made with primarily natural materials, including responsible sourced rubber, recycled plastics, and GOTS-certified cotton that's grown without pesticides or harmful chemicals. Constructed in ethical factories and shipped in recyclable packing, the Ocas hit all the must-haves for someone who cares about the environment.

Takeaway.

When it comes to white sneakers, Cariuma OCA Low is my go-to. Equal parts functional and cool, they're the ultimate footwear for anyone who likes shoes that look as good as they feel—all for less than $78.

Cariuma Oca Low in Off-White

Cariuma Oca Low Sneaker

$78
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Hannah Margaret Allen
Hannah Margaret Allen mbg Executive Editor
Hannah Margaret Allen is the Executive Editor at mindbodygreen where she runs all things editorial. She received her journalism degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where...

More On This Topic

Beauty

This Skin Care Ingredient Does More Than You Think, Especially For Aging Skin

Hannah Frye
This Skin Care Ingredient Does More Than You Think, Especially For Aging Skin
Beauty

Stiletto Nail Shape: How To Get The Bold Look + Care Tips For Growth

Hannah Frye
Stiletto Nail Shape: How To Get The Bold Look + Care Tips For Growth
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Integrative Health

Struggling To Figure Out Which Supplement To Take? This Quiz Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain
Struggling To Figure Out Which Supplement To Take? This Quiz Can Help
Beauty

You Should Avoid This Kind Of Self-Tanner, According To A Top Derm

Hannah Frye
You Should Avoid This Kind Of Self-Tanner, According To A Top Derm
Functional Food

These Meal Delivery Services Offer Balanced Meals To Help With Weight Loss

Brittany Loggins
These Meal Delivery Services Offer Balanced Meals To Help With Weight Loss
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

If You Struggle To Calm Down For Bed, You May Be Lacking This Mineral

Emma Loewe
If You Struggle To Calm Down For Bed, You May Be Lacking This Mineral
Integrative Health

Here's What The Color Of Your Poop Actually Means About Your Health

Merrell Readman
Here's What The Color Of Your Poop Actually Means About Your Health
Recipes

These Nutrient-Dense Red Lentil Burgers Feature An A+ Ingredient For Gut Health

Merrell Readman
These Nutrient-Dense Red Lentil Burgers Feature An A+ Ingredient For Gut Health
Integrative Health

Want Deeper Sleep? Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This Superstar Amino Acid

Sarah Regan
Want Deeper Sleep? Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This Superstar Amino Acid
Spirituality

Don't Ignore This Spiritual Sign That Your Relationship Could Use More Honesty

Sarah Regan
Don't Ignore This Spiritual Sign That Your Relationship Could Use More Honesty
Integrative Health

This Mood-Lifting Supplement Soothes My Nervous System During Busy Workweeks

Morgan Chamberlain
This Mood-Lifting Supplement Soothes My Nervous System During Busy Workweeks
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/cariuma-oca-low-sneaker-review

Your article and new folder have been saved!