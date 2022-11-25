How An Editor-Loved Sneaker Brand Is Promoting Conscious Shopping Today
Black Friday can be a great opportunity to stock up on everyday essentials or finally buy that investment piece you've been eyeing—but it can also be an excuse to splurge on unnecessary goods in the name of a bargain. If the thought of Black Friday deals makes you feel like a modern day Scrooge, then sustainable sneaker brand Cariuma is ready to help you abandon any notion of bah-humbug.
Instead of offering a Black Friday discount, the certified B corp is planting 10 trees for every pair of sneakers purchased through Cyber Monday. Typically, the brand only plants two trees in the Brazilian rain forest for every pair of shoes sold. However, the increased donation is part of the brand's effort to promote conscious holiday shopping this weekend.
Advertisement
Of course, staying eco-friendly is nothing new for Cariuma; the sneaker brand only uses ethical factories and focuses on making classic designs built to last using sustainable materials. For example, the company opts for natural rubber made from latex that's ethically tapped from trees (so the rubber-producing tree doesn't need to be cut down). It also swaps traditional memory foam for insoles crafted with recycled cork and organic mamona oil. Even the laces are a greener choice; they're made with recycled plastic like the lining, threads, and logo.
What's more, the classic designs are extremely comfortable. Our executive editor Hannah Margaret Allen swears by the Oca Low Sneakers, which she previously deemed her "no. 1 pick for every day." Per Allen, the low-profile kicks are equal parts trendy and comfortable with just the right amount of arch support. What's more, the lightweight shoe actually stayed clean throughout two months of consistent summer wear.
If you're looking for something a little heavier for winter, I'd personally recommend the Salvas to you. This chunkier pick has a faux leather upper that keeps toes protected from chilly drafts. The style also looks just as good dressed up as it does dressed down. In fact, I still wear these supportive sneakers to walk my dog and for a casual dinner in the city. After all, it's hard to find a shoe that offers the perfect combo of cushioning, support, and style.
The takeaway.
Regardless of your pick from Cariuma's lineup, you can't go wrong knowing your purchase this holiday weekend gives back to something greater. And it's a total win-win: You get comfy, cute, and sustainable sneakers built to last, and the rainforest gets 10 new trees.
Advertisement
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing. After interning at Bustle Digital Group and Cosmopolitan, her love of products (and a good deal) led her to the commerce space, and she joined Meredith Corporation as its first health and wellness-focused shopping writer. During this time, her byline appeared in Health, Shape, InStyle, People, and Travel Leisure, as she covered topics like workout gear, home goods, and coronavirus essentials to help shoppers lead healthier lives. In her current role, she helps readers find the best deals, uncover the latest launches, and understand which items are worth the splurge (or not) from her home in Brooklyn, New York.