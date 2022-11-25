How An Editor-Loved Sneaker Brand Is Promoting Conscious Shopping Today

Black Friday can be a great opportunity to stock up on everyday essentials or finally buy that investment piece you've been eyeing—but it can also be an excuse to splurge on unnecessary goods in the name of a bargain. If the thought of Black Friday deals makes you feel like a modern day Scrooge, then sustainable sneaker brand Cariuma is ready to help you abandon any notion of bah-humbug.

Instead of offering a Black Friday discount, the certified B corp is planting 10 trees for every pair of sneakers purchased through Cyber Monday. Typically, the brand only plants two trees in the Brazilian rain forest for every pair of shoes sold. However, the increased donation is part of the brand's effort to promote conscious holiday shopping this weekend.