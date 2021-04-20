Oddly enough, some of the cardiovascular benefits are rooted in the vegetable’s gut health benefits. Garlic is rich in prebiotic fibers, which are essential for the flourishing of probiotics (aka good bacteria) in the gut.

According to a study published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Disease Research, probiotics have been shown to manage blood cholesterol by lowering cholesterol production, breaking down liver bile acids, and even eating excess cholesterol as a source of nourishment. Other studies have suggested that pre-, pro-, and synbiotics may play a role in overall cardiovascular health.

“Not only is [garlic] a great prebiotic, but it also has antibacterial properties,” Gundry adds. “Which, if you like the infectious theory of heart disease—which I do—may explain why garlic eaters have little plaque in their arteries,” he says.

The infectious theory of heart disease states that exposure to certain infectious agents, like viruses, bacteria, and parasites, might lead to plaque buildup (atherosclerosis) and eventually coronary artery disease.

But since garlic contains anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and anti-viral properties, eating it may lower the risk of developing an infection, and therefore, the risk of developing heart-related problems.