Ready For A New Hobby? Our Complete Guide To Canning Is Here

Food preservation has been around for centuries, and there was a time when preserving food was a life-or-death matter. People had to rely on their own resources and planning to survive the winter, so methods like salting and jarring were essential. These days, these same techniques can help us eat local food all year round.

Canning allows for home cooks to ‘put up’ shelf-stable food during the growing season so they can avoid paying a premium for food that gets shipped into the grocery store from far away. If you are shifting into more mindful living and looking to make choices that take both the environment and your household budget into consideration, then canning food is a great solution for you. And it doesn't have to be intimidating!