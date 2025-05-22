"When you first start using a product and you're improving your skin to where it should be, that's where you see the most amount of benefit," London-based doctor and cosmetic formulator Vanita Rattan, MBBS, says in a TikTok video. "After that, improvement is going to be less dramatic." Think about a time when you introduced a brightener (like vitamin C or niacinamide) into your routine—glowy skin ensued, no? Over time, that initial wow-factor may wane just a bit, but it doesn't mean your product itself has stopped working.