Can Your Skin Get "Used To" Products? Here's Why & What To Do About It

There's nothing quite like the bliss of introducing a new ingredient or formula to your routine that does the work—like, Did you just get a facial? sort of work. You gladly restock, tell all your friends about your gold mine find, and wake up each morning to an impossibly lit-from-within glow—until one day, you don't. Over time, that once brilliant glow has dwindled down to a flicker; your skin isn't worse, per se, but it's not as lustrous as your initial memory serves.

Why the plateau? Did your skin simply get tired of the holy grail product? Immune to the ingredients? We asked derms about this less-than-stellar situation.