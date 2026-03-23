Can A Weighted Vest Make Your Walk More Effective? I Tested It
I’ll admit it…
The weighted vest trend got me.
It started the way most of my health experiments do: a few intriguing studies, a handful of expert quotes, and just enough testimonials to make me wonder if I was missing out on something simple.
Research claims they burned more calories just by wearing a vest during walks. Some said it improved strength and posture. Others swore it made their workouts more efficient without adding extra time.
As someone who already walks every morning, the promise was appealing: same workout, better results.
So, naturally, I had to test it.
Over two weeks, I repeated the exact same walk four times. Same route, same distance, same time of day, same pace. Two walks with a weighted vest, two without.
Then I compared the data.
The results? Not what I expected.
But before getting into the numbers, let’s talk about why weighted vests have become such a popular fitness tool in the first place.
Why weighted vests are suddenly everywhere
Weighted vests aren’t new, but they’ve definitely moved from the CrossFit world into everyday fitness routines. Several research-backed claims have fueled their rise:
First, the calorie burn claim
Studies1 suggest that wearing a weighted vest equal to about 10% of body weight can significantly increase energy expenditure compared to exercising without one. In theory, carrying extra weight forces your body to work harder, even during low-intensity activities like walking, making it a potentially efficient tool for weight management.
Second, strength & endurance
Because the resistance is distributed across your torso, weighted vests engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously. Walking suddenly requires more effort from your legs, core, and stabilizing muscles. Even simple movements, like stairs, lunges, or squats, become more demanding.
Then there’s bone health
Bones respond to load. When you apply stress through resistance or impact, they remodel and strengthen over time. Weighted vests increase skeletal loading, which researchers believe may help support bone density when combined with strength or impact training. That said, the evidence here is mixed—some studies2 show benefits, while others find little change3—so the research is still evolving.
Taken together, it’s a compelling argument. Which is exactly why I decided to run my own mini experiment.
My weighted vest experiment
For this test, I used the OMORPHO G-Vest Icon, an adjustable weighted vest that can go up to 12 pounds. I wore it at its heaviest weight for every vest walk.
The structure of the experiment was intentionally simple. I completed four identical walks:
- ~60 minutes
- 3.6 miles
- The same route
- At roughly the same pace
Two walks were done wearing the vest. Two were done without it.
I tracked everything using my Oura ring and fitness watch, including heart rate, calories burned, step count, and pace.
OMORPHO Weighted G-Vest
The results
When I compared the numbers from all four walks, something immediately jumped out.
They were… basically the same.
- Every walk clocked in at 3.6 miles in 62 minutes.
- Step counts were around 6,800 steps each time.
- Calories burned sat between 232 and 233 calories.
At first glance, it looked like the weighted vest made almost no difference at all. I expected to see at least a noticeable bump in calories or heart rate.
But the numbers barely budged.
The one metric that actually changed
There was one measurable difference, though, and it showed up in my heart rate zones.
On the walk where I spent the most time in Zone 1, I was wearing the weighted vest. During that session, about 35 minutes of the walk fell into Zone 1, compared to closer to 20 minutes during one of the non-vest walks.
That’s not a dramatic shift, but it does suggest my cardiovascular system was working slightly harder while wearing the vest, even if the overall averages didn’t move much.
So while calorie burn and pace stayed almost identical, the vest did nudge my heart rate upward enough to spend more time in a higher effort zone.
In terms of measurable differences, that was the most notable one.
What the data doesn’t show
While the data stayed consistent, my experience definitely did not.
The vest walks felt dramatically harder.
About 20 minutes in, I noticed my legs working more during small hills. My posture was more upright. My core was engaged without me thinking about it.
But the biggest difference was psychological. Those 62 minutes felt much longer. Not miserable, just noticeably more effortful.
If I had to guess my exertion level without seeing the data, I would’ve said the vest walks were at least 30–40% harder. The weighted vests increase my rate of perceived exertion, even when objective metrics didn’t change much.
Why my numbers might not have changed
There are a few possible explanations for the lack of dramatic data differences.
- Fitness trackers have limitations. Most wearables estimate calorie burn based heavily on heart rate and movement. Carrying an extra 12 pounds may increase muscular effort without drastically changing those inputs.
- The vest weight relative to body weight matters. Research often uses vests equal to 10% of body weight. At my current weight, 12 pounds falls just below that threshold.
- One week of two weighted walks is a short window. Many physiological adaptations, like strength, endurance, and bone remodeling, happen over months, not days.
- Fitness level plays a role. If your body is already used to regular walking or training, it may adapt quickly to small changes in resistance.
In other words, the science supporting weighted vests is largely about long-term adaptations, not necessarily immediate calorie spikes.
The takeaway
If you’re expecting a weighted vest to magically double your calorie burn during a walk, my experience suggests that’s unlikely, at least in the short term.
But that doesn’t mean they’re pointless.
What they seem to do really well is increase effort without changing the workout structure. The same walk suddenly requires more muscle engagement and focus.
Over time, that extra stimulus could absolutely translate to strength, endurance, and possibly bone health benefits.