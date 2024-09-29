The thing is, we all have some levels of narcissism, and not every person with narcissistic traits necessarily has full-blown narcissistic personality disorder (the clinical diagnosis for extreme narcissism). As licensed therapist Alyssa Mancao, LCSW, previously told mbg, "It's very common for most people to demonstrate narcissistic behaviors." She adds, "These behaviors come and go and do not last very long, nor do they have significant impairments in your relationships."