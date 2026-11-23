Can This Herb Improve Liver Health? What 47 Studies Reveal
The liver has a lot of jobs. This organ filters substances from the blood, metabolizes nutrients, processes medications, and regulates many of the body's metabolic processes. While the liver can handle a lot, it can also become strained over time. Oxidative stress (from the accumulation of free radicals), chronic inflammation, and metabolic imbalances can all contribute to liver cell damage and impair its ability to function optimally.
That's one reason researchers are interested in natural compounds that may help protect liver cells. One in particular is silymarin, a group of plant compounds found in milk thistle that's been studied for its antioxidant properties and potential benefits for liver health.
But just how promising is the human research? A new systematic review and meta-analysis1 takes a closer look at whether this popular herbal supplement can influence liver health. Here’s what you need to know.
About the study
Researchers of this systematic review and meta-analysis evaluated the effects of silymarin supplementation on liver health in people with chronic liver disease. Chronic liver disease encompasses everything from metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD, formerly known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease), hepatitis B and C, and alcohol-related conditions.
Researchers reviewed 47 studies, including 37 randomized controlled trials and 10 non-randomized studies, and looked at:
- Liver enzyme levels (ALT and AST)
- Liver fibrosis
- Hepatic steatosis (fat accumulation in the liver)
- Cardiometabolic markers
- Safety
The researchers also conducted separate meta-analyses of placebo-controlled RCTs to better understand the effects of silymarin alone, rather than combination supplements or interventions that included other active ingredients.
Supports liver enzymes
One of the clearest findings was that silymarin supplementation significantly reduced two liver enzymes compared to placebo:
- ALT: Decreased by an average of 7.25 IU/L across six trials
- AST: Decreased by an average of 5.36 IU/L across four trials
ALT and AST are enzymes found primarily in liver cells. When these cells become damaged, the enzymes can leak into the bloodstream, resulting in elevated levels. While these markers don't tell the whole story of liver health, elevated levels can indicate liver injury.
Researchers also noted that reductions in ALT and AST were observed in studies lasting three months or less. This suggests that changes in these biochemical markers may occur relatively early during supplementation.
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Helps reduce liver stiffness
Beyond liver enzymes, researchers wanted to understand whether silymarin could influence liver fibrosis, or the buildup of scar tissue that can develop following chronic liver injury and lead to “stiffness”.
Liver stiffness is commonly measured using noninvasive imaging techniques, such as FibroScan, and can help clinicians assess potential liver fibrosis.
An exploratory meta-analysis of three placebo-controlled trials found that silymarin-based interventions resulted in a greater reduction in liver stiffness compared to placebo. However, liver stiffness can also be influenced by inflammation and other temporary factors, and a reduction doesn't necessarily mean existing liver scarring has reversed.
It may influence liver fat accumulation
Several studies included in the review reported improvements in noninvasive markers of hepatic steatosis. As many of the studies also incorporated dietary and lifestyle interventions or used combination supplement formulas, it’s impossible to truly parse out how much of a role silymarin specifically played.
Milk thistle supplements: What to look for
If you're considering a milk thistle supplement, it's worth knowing that silymarin is the group of active compounds responsible for much of the plant's studied activity.
Not all milk thistle supplements are necessarily formulated the same way. The amount of silymarin, extraction methods, and overall formulation can vary between products.
In this review, researchers included studies using daily doses of 210 to 420 milligrams. Going above this range may not result in more benefits and following below this range may not produce the desired effect.
Look for products that clearly disclose their silymarin content and consider choosing supplements that undergo independent third-party testing for quality and purity. This supplement provides 250 milligrams of milk thistle (80% total silymarin) in addition to other crucial antioxidants like glutathione, NAC, vitamin C, and selenium.
If you have an existing liver condition or take medications, check with your healthcare provider before adding a milk thistle supplement to your routine.
The takeaway
There is evidence that milk thistle supplements can support liver health.
If you're considering a supplement, think of it as an addition to a broader approach that includes a balanced diet, regular movement, and guidance from your healthcare provider—especially if you have an existing liver condition or take medication.