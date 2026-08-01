7 Best Liver Supplements Of 2026, Per An RD
Your liver works around the clock. It filters waste, metabolizes nutrients, regulates blood sugar, stores vitamins, produces bile, and helps your body process everything from medications to alcohol.
Thanks to an increase in modern-world toxins, not to mention the day-to-day stresses of normal cellular processes, the liver is exposed to heavier toxin loads, and it could use a little extra support.
Certain nutrients and botanicals may help support healthy liver function, protect liver cells from oxidative stress, and promote your liver's natural ability to do its job—especially when paired with healthy lifestyle habits.
But it can be hard to tell which liver-supporting supplements are actually supportive and which ones are gimmicks. As a dietitian, here are my top picks for the best liver supplements.
Best liver supplements at a glance
- Best overall: mindbodygreen liver detox+
- Best for liver enzymes: Dose for your liver
- Best for berberine: Thorne Liver Cleanse
- Best greens powder: AG1 Next Gen
- Best for digestion: Cymbiotika Liver Health+
- Best of milk thistle: Gaia Herbs Milk Thistle
- Best program: Metagenics Clear Change 10-Day Detox Program
liver detox+ by mindbodygreen
- Dose
- 2 capsules
- Third party tested
- Yes
- Dietary considerations
- Vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and GMO-free
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Supports the detoxification processes of the liver, kidneys, lungs, gut, & skin*
Combats oxidative stress and promotes binding, filtering, & removal of toxins*
Provides Setria® glutathione, NAC, milk thistle, vitamin
Cons
Capsule format may not appeal to those who prefer powders or liquids
We gave mindbodygreen’s liver detox+ the best overall spot because it delivers comprehensive, targeted support for liver health in a thoughtfully formulated blend of nutrients and bioactives.*
The formula provides 5 key antioxidants, including clinically studied compounds like milk thistle, N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC), choline, selenium, and vitamin C.* Together, these ingredients support the liver’s natural detoxification pathways, antioxidant defenses, and healthy cellular function.*
What makes it unique?
Beyond liver-specific ingredients, this formula takes a whole-body approach to detoxification support with a blend of antioxidants and nutrients that help promote oxidative balance throughout the body.* It includes NAC to support glutathione production, milk thistle to help protect liver cells from oxidative stress, and choline to support healthy fat metabolism in the liver.*
The result is a comprehensive formula designed to support the body’s natural detoxification processes—not a quick-fix cleanse. Plus, reviewers appreciate that it’s easy to incorporate into a daily routine, making consistent liver support simple and convenient.*
Dose for your Liver by Dose
- Dose
- 2 ounces
- Third party tested
- Yes
- Dietary considerations
- Vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and kosher
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Designed to support liver enzyme levels and daily liver function*
An orange-flavored liquid supplement (just 2-4 ounces a day)
Includes turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger
Cons
Includes a proprietary blend
Dose for your Liver is a liquid liver supplement (that tastes like orange juice). It provides a blend of turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion extract, and ginger powder.
What makes it unique
- Dose comes as a ready-to-take liquid, making it an easy addition to a daily routine.
- It is clinically-backed to support liver enzyme levels (ALT, AST, ALP)*
Downsides
- Dose uses a proprietary blend, so the exact amount of each individual ingredient is not disclosed.
- These prepacked drinks are also on the pricier side for daily supplementation.
Liver Cleanse by Thorne
- Dose
- 1 capsule
- Third party tested
- Yes
- Dietary considerations
- Gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Provides berberine, milk thistle, burdock extract, and chicory root
A one-capsule serving
Supports detoxification pathways & bile flow
Cons
Some ingredients lacking human data
Thorne Liver Cleanse stands out as a targeted botanical formula that combines well-studied herbs and bioactives to support liver function, bile production, and the body’s natural detoxification processes. *
What makes it unique
- The formula takes a botanical-first approach, making it a good fit for those looking for a simpler herbal liver support supplement rather than a formula centered around vitamins and minerals.*
Downsides:
- Some of the botanical ingredients, including berberine, may interact with certain medications, so it’s important to check with a healthcare provider before adding this supplement to your routine if you take prescription medications.
Liver Health+ by Cymbiotika
- Dose
- 3 capsules
- Third party tested
- Yes
- Dietary considerations
- Gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO, plant-based, and keto-friendly
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Helps promote optimal function of the liver and gallbladder*
Includes NAC, dandelion, artichoke, slippery elm
Also provides key nutrients like thiamin and choline
Cons
3-capsule serving size
Pricier option
Cymbiotika Liver Health+ stands out as a comprehensive liver support supplement that combines nutrients, botanicals, and digestive enzymes to support healthy liver function, bile flow, metabolism, and the body’s natural detoxification processes. *
What makes it unique:
- It combines several well-studied liver-supportive ingredients, including NAC to support glutathione production, choline to support healthy fat metabolism, turmeric for antioxidant support, and artichoke and dandelion extracts traditionally used to support bile production.*
Downsides
- At three capsules per serving, pill fatigue is possible with this option.
Next Gen by AG1
- Third-party tested
- Yes
- Dose
- 1 scoop (about 1 ½ tablespoon)
- Dietary considerations
- Vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, and non-GMO
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Includes antioxidant-rich greens, fruits, and botanical extracts to combat oxidative stress*
Contains prebiotics and probiotics to support the gut-liver axis*
Available in multiple flavors and in a resealable pouch or stick packs
Cons
Includes a proprietary blend
All-in-one formula may not be necessary for everyone.
AG1 Next Gen stands out as a convenient daily drink mix that combines vitamins, minerals, probiotics, prebiotics, plant compounds, and antioxidants to support foundational nutrition, digestive health, and overall wellness. *
What makes it unique
- As a liver-support option, it offers antioxidant-rich plant compounds and nutrients that can help support the body’s natural defense against oxidative stress—though it is designed as a comprehensive daily health drink rather than a targeted liver supplement.*
Downsides:
- Because it is a broad foundational nutrition supplement, it may not be the best fit for someone specifically looking for higher doses of targeted liver-support ingredients like NAC or milk thistle.
Milk Thistle by Gaia Herbs
- Dose
- 3 capsules
- Third party tested
- Yes
- Dietary considerations
- Certified organic, dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, peanut-free, tree-nut-free, corn-free, shellfish-free, sugar-free, and yeast-free; made with a vegan capsule
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Single-ingredient milk thistle supplement to support detoxification pathways*
Full-spectrum & designed for improved bioavailability
375 milligrams of silymarins (the key antioxidant of milk thistle)
Cons
Single-ingredient formula
Gaia Herbs Milk Thistle stands out as a focused, single-ingredient supplement featuring a highly researched botanical to support liver health and the body’s natural antioxidant defenses. *
What makes it unique:
- Unlike multi-ingredient liver formulas, this supplement takes a simple, targeted approach for those who specifically want to add milk thistle to their routine.
- Gaia Herbs uses its Silactive® milk thistle extract, a full-spectrum extract designed to preserve the herb’s naturally occurring compounds and support bioavailability.*
Downsides:
- Because it only contains milk thistle, it does not provide additional liver-supportive nutrients often included in more comprehensive formulas, such as NAC, choline, selenium, or vitamin C.
Clear Change® 10-Day Detox Program by Metagenics
- Dose
- 2 scoops (36 g)
- Third party tested
- Yes
- Dietary considerations
- Gluten-free and non-GMO
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
A 10-day program designed to comprehensively support the liver*
Two-part system with UltraClear RENEW powder & AdvaClear capsules
Includes NAC, milk thistle, artichoke extract, and green tea catechins
Cons
Requires taking both a powder and capsules daily
Designed for a 10-day reset, not ongoing support
Metagenics Clear Change® 10-Day Detox Program stands out as a structured, practitioner-style program that combines a protein-rich shake, targeted nutrients, and botanical extracts to support the body’s natural detoxification pathways. *
What makes it unique:
- It’s a 10-day program that includes UltraClear® RENEW powder, AdvaClear® capsules, and a guide with meal plans and recipes to support a structured reset.*
- The formula combines protein, fiber, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and liver-supportive compounds like NAC, milk thistle (silymarin), artichoke extract, green tea extract, and pomegranate extract.*
Downsides:
- The 10-day program format may feel restrictive or less convenient than a simple daily capsule or powder supplement, especially for those looking for long-term liver support rather than a short-term protocol.
Do liver supplements actually work?
Liver supplements can work. But it depends on the supplement, the ingredients, and your expectations.
What supplements can do is help support your liver's normal function. Certain vitamins, minerals, and botanical ingredients have been studied for their ability to:*
- Support the liver's natural detoxification pathways
- Help protect liver cells from oxidative stress
- Promote healthy bile flow
- Replenish compounds the liver relies on to do its job
That said, the research isn't equally strong for every ingredient. Some, like milk thistle and N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC), have been studied for decades, while others have only limited human research behind them. And no supplement can offset the effects of excessive alcohol intake, a nutrient-poor diet, or other lifestyle factors that place extra strain on the liver.
The best ingredients for liver health
When it comes to choosing a liver supplement, it’s crucial to look at the ingredient list
Here are some of the most well-studied ingredients to look for.
Milk thistle
Milk thistle1 contains a group of plant compounds collectively known as silymarin, which has antioxidant properties.* Research shows these compounds may help protect liver cells2 from oxidative stress while supporting the liver's natural repair processes.*
Although study results have been mixed (and more large clinical trials are needed), milk thistle remains one of the most extensively researched botanicals for liver health.* It's also generally well tolerated, making it a staple ingredient in many comprehensive liver support formulas.
N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC)
N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC)3 is a supplemental form of the amino acid cysteine. It's best known for helping your body produce glutathione—often called the body's "master antioxidant"—which plays a critical role in protecting cells from oxidative stress and supporting the liver's natural detoxification processes.* Because glutathione levels can decline with age and during periods of increased oxidative stress, NAC is often included in liver support supplements to help replenish these stores4 and support healthy liver function.
Your body naturally produces glutathione, but levels can decline with age and during periods of increased oxidative stress. By helping replenish glutathione stores, NAC may help support healthy liver function.
Glutathione
You can also supplement directly with glutathione, but form matters. Not all glutathione is bioavailable and raises levels internally. Setria® glutathione is a patented ingredient that has been clinically shown to positively influence the body’s glutathione status, and is considered the gold standard of this ingredient.*
Artichoke extract
Artichoke has long been used to support digestion, but it may also benefit liver health.
Research suggests artichoke extract may help support healthy bile production5.* Bile helps digest dietary fats while also serving as one pathway through which your body eliminates certain waste products.
Artichoke is also rich in antioxidant compounds that may help protect liver cells from oxidative stress.
Curcumin
Curcumin, the primary active compound in turmeric, is best known for supporting a healthy inflammatory response.
Emerging research suggests curcumin may also support liver health by helping combat oxidative stress.* Because curcumin is naturally poorly absorbed, look for supplements that pair it with an absorption enhancer or use a clinically studied bioavailable form.
Vitamin C
Vitamin C is best known for supporting immune health, but it also plays an important role in protecting your liver from oxidative stress. As a powerful antioxidant, vitamin C helps neutralize free radicals that can damage cells during normal metabolism and exposure to everyday environmental stressors.*
Vitamin C also works alongside other antioxidants, including glutathione6 and vitamin E, helping regenerate and maintain the body's antioxidant defense system. While vitamin C isn't a liver-specific nutrient, getting enough may help support overall liver function and cellular health as part of a balanced diet or well-formulated supplement.*
Selenium
Selenium is an essential trace mineral that helps power some of your body's most important antioxidant enzymes, including glutathione peroxidase.* These enzymes help protect liver cells from oxidative damage while supporting the liver's normal detoxification processes.
Because selenium works closely with glutathione, it's often included in liver support formulas alongside ingredients like NAC.*
How to choose a liver supplement
With hundreds of liver supplements on the market, finding a high-quality option can feel overwhelming.
These are the criteria worth prioritizing.
- Clinically studied ingredients: Choose supplements built around ingredients with human research.
- Effective doses: An ingredient only works if enough of it is included. Transparent labels allow you to compare doses with those used in research.
- Third-party testing: Independent testing helps verify that a product contains what's listed on the label and is free from contaminants like heavy metals.
- Comprehensive support: While the liver plays a starring role in detoxification, it doesn't work alone. Your kidneys, digestive tract, skin, lungs, and lymphatic system all help process and eliminate waste from the body. That's why a well-formulated liver supplement should support these interconnected systems rather than focusing on the liver in isolation.*
Can liver supplements hurt your liver?
It may sound ironic, but yes, certain supplements can actually harm the organ they're marketed to support.
While many evidence-based liver supplements are considered safe when used as directed. In rare cases, certain ingredients, taking some ingredients in excess, or how they’re paired with medication, can contribute to liver injury.
Lifestyle habits that support liver health
While supplements can be a helpful addition, they're most effective when paired with healthy lifestyle habits. Here are some of the best habits to support your liver every day:
- Eat more fiber: Fill your plate with fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts, and seeds to support digestive and metabolic health.
- Prioritize protein: Adequate protein provides the amino acids your body needs for tissue repair and healthy metabolism.
- Enjoy your coffee: Regular coffee consumption is consistently linked to better liver health and healthy liver enzyme levels.
- Exercise regularly: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week to support metabolic health and maintain a healthy body weight.
- Limit alcohol: Cutting back on alcohol (or incorporating alcohol-free days throughout the week) can help reduce strain on your liver.
- Get enough sleep: Consistent, quality sleep supports the body's repair processes and overall metabolic health.
The takeaway
Your liver works hard every day to filter waste, process nutrients, and support hundreds of essential functions. While no supplement can replace healthy habits, the right formula can complement a nutrient-dense diet, regular exercise, quality sleep, and mindful alcohol consumption by providing evidence-backed ingredients that support normal liver function and antioxidant defenses.*
Not every liver supplement is created equal, though. Look for products made with clinically studied ingredients, transparent dosing, and rigorous quality standards—and always check with your healthcare provider before adding a new supplement to your routine, especially if you have an underlying health condition or take medications.
8 Sources
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- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20564545/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34208683/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26262996/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12587687/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37946445/
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- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK548561/