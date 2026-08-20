This Powerful Herbal Supplement Helps Protect Your Liver
From air pollution and environmental contaminants to alcohol, medications, and compounds found in some foods and personal care products, the body encounters a steady stream of substances that need to be processed and eliminated.
Fortunately, you already has a sophisticated detoxification system built in your body, and your liver is at the center of it. The liver helps transform unwanted compounds into substances that can be more easily eliminated from the body, while also producing antioxidants and other compounds that help protect liver cells along the way.
That makes supporting healthy liver function an important part of overall well-being. And one herb in particular has earned plenty of attention for its potential role this area: Milk thistle.
3 ways milk thistle supports liver health
Milk thistle contains a group of bioactive compounds called silymarins, which have antioxidant and liver-supportive properties. Research suggests these compounds may help support the liver's natural defenses and detoxification processes.*
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It supports the body's natural detoxification pathways
The liver uses a series of enzymatic reactions to process compounds so they can eventually be eliminated from the body. These reactions can also generate free radicals, which is why the liver relies on a robust antioxidant defense system.*
Milk thistle's silymarins have antioxidant activity that may help neutralize these free radicals and support the liver as it carries out its normal detoxification functions.* Research has also found that silymarin may support the body's production of glutathione, an important antioxidant involved in the liver's defense and detoxification processes.*
It helps defend liver cells against oxidative stress
The liver is constantly exposed to compounds that can contribute to oxidative stress.
Silymarin has been studied for its ability to help protect liver cells from oxidative stress and support the integrity of liver cell membranes.* Preclinical research also suggests that silymarin may influence pathways involved in the liver's response to potentially harmful compounds.*
This protective activity is one reason milk thistle has been studied so extensively as a botanical for liver support.*
It supports healthy liver cell function
Beyond its antioxidant effects, milk thistle has also been investigated for its potential to support the health and resilience of liver cells.*
Research suggests silymarin may support several cellular pathways involved in maintaining healthy liver tissue1, including pathways related to antioxidant defenses and the body's normal inflammatory response.* While more research is needed to understand exactly how these effects translate to different health outcomes in humans, the evidence helps explain why milk thistle continues to be one of the most researched herbs for liver health.*
The takeaway
Your liver already has an impressive built-in system for processing and eliminating unwanted compounds. Milk thistle can complement those natural processes by providing antioxidant support and helping maintain healthy liver cell function.*
If you're looking to support your liver as part of a broader healthy lifestyle, a high-quality supplement containing milk thistle—such as mindbodygreen's liver detox+ is one option to consider. Not only does it provide a clinically studied dose of milk thistle in addition to other antioxidants like glutathione, vitamin C, vitamin E, and selenium.