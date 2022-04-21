Can Immunotherapy Eliminate Your Allergies? We Asked The Experts

Allergies are the pits. Whether triggered by pollen or your BFF’s cat, allergy symptoms can make it hard to function and medications like antihistamines and nasal steroids only offer temporary relief. Immunotherapy allergy shots, on the other hand, provide a long-term solution to allergies––but they require weekly visits to the doctor’s office and who has that kind of time? That’s why we were intrigued to learn about Curex, a brand-new telehealth brand offering a sublingual form of immunotherapy, delivered straight to your door.

With Curex, you no longer have to leave your home for treatment or clinical care. As a part of your plan, you get unlimited telehealth visits with your clinician to ensure your symptoms are being properly managed throughout the duration of treatment. To get the full scoop on allergies, immunotherapy, and how Curex is changing the game, we chatted with allergists and immunotherapy experts, Dr. Chet Tharpe, MD and Dr. Neeta Ogden, MD.