How on earth did gluten weasel its way into all of these things? Well, since gluten is gummy in texture, it's used as a binder in quite a few products, which means it's a full-time job trying to avoid the stuff.

I'm considered "gluten sensitive," which doesn't fall under the clinical umbrella of celiac disease, so I don’t face as dire consequences as someone with celiac. But I figured the best way to find out exactly how gluten was affecting my body would be to cut it all out and see what happened.

I was focused. I'd given up my beloved morning toast; I was finding a greater love for fruits and veggies. And after a few weeks, I started to notice positive changes: I had more energy, I stopped feeling bloated all the time, my stomach didn't ache, and my skin started to clear up.

Cutting gluten out of my diet wasn't a reaction to a skin issue, but what a lovely surprise this turned out to be! About 75 percent of my blemishes, redness, and swelling had diminished. My skin wasn't completely clear, but there was a big improvement. And the only thing I'd changed was my diet. No new creams or scrubs or cleansers: just omitting gluten and upping my intake of whole, natural foods.