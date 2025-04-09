When it comes to skin care by the ages, there are a few basics we all come to understand. You should always be applying sunscreen, so as to avoid the serious health repercussions that may come from years of unprotected sun exposure—not to mention the photodamage that comes with it. Starting in your teens, you should get into the habit of washing your face nightly and following up with a hydrator. Individuals experiencing menopause should expect some changes in their skin and likely will need to switch to more hydrating options.