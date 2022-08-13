This Leave-In Spray Revived My Dry, Sun-Stressed Strands
It happens every summer: My hair appears duller, my frizz is out of control, and my ends feel like straw. Many would consider dry hair woes a winter’s issue, as the arid air can rob your scalp and strands of moisture. I’m no stranger to a winter hair care regimen, but I’d argue the summer is secretly worse for my strands. Frequent dips in the pool or ocean, while refreshing, often leave my hair parched and brittle; additionally, because of the sweat fest that is summer in NYC, I’m washing my hair way more often than I’d like, which can further strip my tresses of precious moisture.
All that to say: I have a bounty of products to replenish my strands with hydration and healthy nutrients. Recently, I added the Briogeo Superfoods Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture 3-in-1 Leave-In Spray to the rotation—and I’m never looking back.
The formula.
This leave-in spray is a multitasking hair care hero: It detangles, conditions, and provides UV protection. My tresses certainly need all three, and they drink up the hair-healthy ingredients almost instantly. For slip, there’s cocoa seed butter, avocado oil, and sunflower seed oil; for hydration, there’s aloe vera juice, sea buckthorn oil, and panthenol; and for hair strength and protection, there’s biotin, kiwi extract, spinach leaf extract, chia seed oil, rosemary extract, and sunflower extract.
The latter ingredients are especially rich in antioxidants, which help disarm free radicals and serve as a UV barrier. (Friendly reminder: Without some sort of buffer for those UV rays, you may wind up with dryness, split ends, and even premature graying down the line.)
The result? A nutrient-packed formula with a nice, mint green hue—it’s literally a green smoothie for your strands.
My results.
I use the Leave-In Spray right out of the shower on sopping wet strands before detangling with a wide-toothed comb. If I have a particularly gnarly knot (it’s been a while since I’ve had a trim, OK?), I’ll spritz a little extra leave-in directly on the snarl and work it out gently with my fingers. Thanks to the formula’s nourishing oils and butters, the tangled hairs slide apart with ease—not a poor shed hair in sight.
The formula has a thin, milky texture, so it easily soaks into my wet strands; that featherlight consistency also makes it great for dry hair (whether to restyle between washes or tame pesky flyaways) without weighing down the strands. I’ve even used it to coax my day-three hair into a sleek ponytail and found that it provides a shiny, smooth base, sans crunchy gel. And whenever I do find myself poolside, I’ll give my lengths a quick spritz before hopping in, so I can create a buffer between my fragile strands and the chlorinated water. Essentially? This leave-in spray does it all.
My one call-out is that the spray doesn’t exactly have a fine mist. The product shoots out of the nozzle directly, which can make it difficult to apply evenly to your mane. It wasn’t a huge issue for me—I distribute it through my hair with a comb—but know that you might have to take an extra second to rake it through your strands.
The takeaway.
Since adding Briogeo’s Leave-In Spray to my repertoire, I’ve noticed how much softer and shinier my hair looks on air-dry days—an impressive feat, considering how dry and brittle my strands can get during summer. It also comes in a nice-sized bottle (5.7 ounces) and will only set you back $25. Given how many nutrients and antioxidant-rich ingredients this stellar formula has, you’ll get a lot of bang for your buck.
