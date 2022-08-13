I use the Leave-In Spray right out of the shower on sopping wet strands before detangling with a wide-toothed comb. If I have a particularly gnarly knot (it’s been a while since I’ve had a trim, OK?), I’ll spritz a little extra leave-in directly on the snarl and work it out gently with my fingers. Thanks to the formula’s nourishing oils and butters, the tangled hairs slide apart with ease—not a poor shed hair in sight.

The formula has a thin, milky texture, so it easily soaks into my wet strands; that featherlight consistency also makes it great for dry hair (whether to restyle between washes or tame pesky flyaways) without weighing down the strands. I’ve even used it to coax my day-three hair into a sleek ponytail and found that it provides a shiny, smooth base, sans crunchy gel. And whenever I do find myself poolside, I’ll give my lengths a quick spritz before hopping in, so I can create a buffer between my fragile strands and the chlorinated water. Essentially? This leave-in spray does it all.

My one call-out is that the spray doesn’t exactly have a fine mist. The product shoots out of the nozzle directly, which can make it difficult to apply evenly to your mane. It wasn’t a huge issue for me—I distribute it through my hair with a comb—but know that you might have to take an extra second to rake it through your strands.