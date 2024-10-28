Skip to Content
Beauty

A Derm Recommends Breathwork For Easing Redness—Here’s Why 

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye
October 28, 2024
Hannah Frye
By Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen.
Woman With Eyes Closed
Image by Nicole Mason / Stocksy
October 28, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Yes, stressed-out skin is a real thing. You know, redness, blotchy patches, perhaps a few breakouts, maybe even dryness. You can reach for topical remedies, but a derm suggests pairing them with this no-cost activity. 

How breathwork helps ease stressed-out skin

The task at hand: breathwork. “Daily meditation and breathwork is key to overall balance,” board-certified dermatologist Gary Goldfaden, M.D., tells mbg. “Through meditation, our bodies release the happy hormones, serotonin and oxytocin, which influence our mood and ultimately reduce our chances of depression."

On a physical level, meditation can even decrease tension-related pain, such as headaches, muscle, joint pains, etc. All of these physical tensions (and mental stressors) can also lead to “stressed-out skin,” he explains. 

Goldfaden recommends doing a series of breathing exercises to trigger a calming simulation throughout your body, cooling off that internal heat that comes with mental and physical stress. 

Research backs these benefits1, and your routine doesn’t have to be too complicated. Something as simple as making your exhale longer than your inhale has been shown to send the body into a more parasympathetic state, lowering blood pressure and cortisol levels.

How to do it

There are countless breathwork exercises out there, but try the relaxing breath from Andrew Weil, M.D., also known as 4-7-8 breathing, to easily calm the body when you're feeling overwhelmed. 

It slows the heart rate, brings your consciousness to the present moment, and slows the nervous system, bringing a feeling of calm and peace. This breath exercise is ideal when you feel overwhelmed, anxious, angry, triggered, and have trouble sleeping. 

The traditional way of doing 4-7-8 breathing is to empty the lungs of air, breathe in through your nose for four seconds, hold your breath for seven seconds, exhale out of the mouth for eight seconds, and repeat at least four times.

If you want to add a visual aid, imagine breathing in grounding, happy energy and breathing out any negative feelings you’re experiencing. You may just find your skin beginning to look and feel better after adding this ritual to your routine—and you can find more breathwork methods here, if you’re curious. 

The takeaway

Stress manifests on the skin, so it’s no wonder redness and breakouts tend to follow a hectic few days. Of course, topicals can help (a few to note here) but breathwork might be the missing step that will help calm your mind, ease your internal heat, and soothe your stressed-out skin. 

More On This Topic

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

