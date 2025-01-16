But here's how it works: The theory is that when you control your shortness of breath (rather than succumbing to the feeling entirely), your body registers that you're doing it intentionally so you can stop at any time. "Doing it intentionally and in a relaxed manner and setting can actually help open up the lungs," Bentley adds, "so that when one does try to breathe in fully, it actually relieves that feeling." It's like your body knows you're in control of those shallow breaths rather than falling victim to the anxiety.