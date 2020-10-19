Here’s the key to stellar brain health: early intervention. And since food is one of the most influential variables you can control, eating brain-supporting foods as early as you can is always a good idea—like, say, during childhood.

But, alas, it can be difficult to convince kids—especially picky eaters—to eat for their brains. The solution? Introduce kids to healthy foods from the get-go, so they’ll develop a taste for those brain-supporting players. As clinical neuroscientist psychiatrist Daniel Amen, M.D. says on the mindbodygreen podcast: “You're shaping their palate.”

Here, Amen offers a few star foods (plus some sneaky tricks for fussy eaters).