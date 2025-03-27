The Surprising Brain Benefit Of Pickleball, From A Neurophysiologist

Pickleball’s publicist officially deserves an MVP award. The game—a mix of tennis, ping pong and badminton—was officially announced as the fastest-growing sport in America for the second year in a row by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), and it likely won’t lose its title anytime soon. More than 4.8 million participants nationwide have become enamored with the exercise (almost double the amount from five years ago, according to that same report from SFIA), and it’s easy to see why: it’s relatively easy to learn, a great way to get outdoors, and, well, it’s a solid workout—especially for those looking for some low-impact movement.