Of course, even when you’re doing all of the above, progress can feel slow. But the right tools can help support your nervous system, promote relaxation, and shift your body into recovery mode. That’s why I’m so excited about BON CHARGE's Recharge Sale, where a ton of my go-to recovery tools are 25% off. From targeted light therapy to stress-reducing essentials, these are the products I keep coming back to when I want to nudge my HRV in the right direction—without overcomplicating things.