Bon Charge's Recharge Sale Is Here With Everything You Need To Boost Your HRV
If your recovery routine starts and ends with sleep, you might be missing a major piece of the puzzle. Heart rate variability (HRV), a key marker of how well your body adapts to stress, is the metric to watch for anyone focused on longevity, performance, or simply feeling better from day to day.
Unfortunately, I've found boosting my HRV is often easier said than done. Committing to regular exercise (without overtraining), prioritizing high-quality sleep, managing stress, and limiting alcohol are all easy ways to encourage a higher HRV.
Of course, even when you’re doing all of the above, progress can feel slow. But the right tools can help support your nervous system, promote relaxation, and shift your body into recovery mode. That’s why I’m so excited about BON CHARGE's Recharge Sale, where a ton of my go-to recovery tools are 25% off. From targeted light therapy to stress-reducing essentials, these are the products I keep coming back to when I want to nudge my HRV in the right direction—without overcomplicating things.
1. Infrared sauna blanket
Infrared sauna blankets aren’t a magic fix for HRV—but they can support the underlying systems that influence it, especially when used consistently. A single session with the BON CHARGE Infrared Sauna Blanket led has led to a noticeable spike in my HRV, alongside a lower resting heart rate and better sleep quality—likely thanks to the way infrared heat promotes relaxation and shifts the body into a more parasympathetic (rest-and-recover) state.
What makes the Bon Charge design stand out is how thoughtfully it’s built for both performance and safety. It reaches up to 176°F with fully adjustable heat settings, uses low-EMF infrared technology, and is made from non-toxic PU leather and waterproof materials. The sleeping bag-style design traps heat efficiently, while details like a Velcro closure for a customizable fit, quick heat-up time, and an easy-to-use controller make adding the sauna to your routine a breeze.
Want to know more? Don't miss our full review of BON CHARGE's Infrared Sauna Blanket.
2. PEMF Mat
PEMF mats fall into that “hard to measure, but easy to feel” category when it comes to HRV—but there is some promising anecdotal data. My HRV jumped by 10 points overnight after using the BON CHARGE PEMF Mat, likely due to its ability to promote a more relaxed, parasympathetic state through low-frequency electromagnetic waves paired with infrared heat. That combination may help support recovery, reduce stress, and improve circulation—all of which play a role in HRV (even if the science is still evolving).
Where this mat really differentiates itself is in its versatility. You can cycle through multiple PEMF frequencies (ranging from 1–30 Hz) depending on whether you’re winding down for sleep or recovering post-workout. Layer in the optional far-infrared heat for a deeper, more immersive session. It’s also constructed with amethyst and tourmaline stones, which help distribute heat evenly. But don't worry! It's still cushioned enough to be the perfect base for an afternoon nap or yoga session.
Not convinced? See my Oura scores before and after adding PEMF to my routine.
3. PEMF Sauna Dome
If you’re looking for the most immersive option, the Infrared PEMF Sauna Dome combines multiple recovery modalities into one full-body setup. It delivers a deeply relaxing, spa-like session—pairing infrared heat with PEMF (and red light) to promote recovery, ease muscle tension, and support a calmer nervous system, all of which can help improve HRV over time.
The Bon Charge dome stands out for its all-in-one design. It layers far infrared heat, PEMF frequencies, and red + near-infrared light therapy, with adjustable settings based on your goal—sleep, stress relief, or post-workout recovery. The dome structure sits over your body (head out), creating a more contained heat environment than a blanket, while features like a wide temperature range, multiple frequency options, and a crystal-lined mat make it feel closer to an in-home treatment than a single-purpose tool.
Confession: I don't have this dome myself, but my coworker raves about it in her review.
The takeaway
Boosting your HRV isn’t about a single quick fix—it’s about stacking habits and tools that help your body shift into a more relaxed, resilient state over time. While things like sleep, stress management, and movement lay the foundation, I’ve found these BON CHARGE tools make it easier to reinforce those efforts and stay consistent. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your recovery routine, their Recharge Sale—25% off sitewide—is a solid opportunity to invest in the ones that fit your lifestyle.
FYI, don't miss these other great sale finds:
- A 3-in-1 skincare hero that reduces signs of wrinkles
- A red light mask that make my old-looking neck look young
- A red light blanket that cuts down treatment down (& inflammation)