5 Best Picks From Bon Charge's Boxing Day Sale 2025
Bon Charge's Boxing Day sale is officially live with 25% off sitewide. This means you can save on tons of editor-approved favorites, including the brand's powerful red light mask, PEMF Sauna dome, and sleep-boosting full-spectrum lights. The end goal? Creating your ultimate longevity routine.
Whether you're looking to optimize your sleep, support muscle recovery, or enhance your daily light exposure, this sale includes some serious heavy-hitters that rarely go on discount. Here are the five standout products worth adding to your cart before the sale ends:
Best deals in the Bon Charge Boxing Day sale
PEMF Sauna Dome
Combining the benefits of infrared heat and red light with pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) technology, the Bon Charge Infrared PEMF Sauna Dome offers a unique 3-in-1 wellness experience. This innovative combination of technologies means a single session can support deep relaxation, muscle recovery, and cellular repair.
Research suggests1 that PEMF therapy may help reduce inflammation and support bone healing, while infrared heat therapy2 has been shown to improve circulation, ease muscle tension, and promote detoxification through gentle sweating.
Don't miss our first-person, tested review of the PEMF Sauna Dome to learn more about this unique design.
Red Light Therapy Blanket
If you're serious about red light therapy, Bon Charge's Red Light Blanket is the easiest way to add the technology into your routine. It combines the convenience of a sleeping bag shape with clinical-grade LED technology, delivering both red (660nm) and near-infrared (850nm) wavelengths across a large treatment area. Studies link3 these types of red light therapy to collagen production, reduced inflammation, and improved muscle recovery. T
We love that the blanket format allows you to target multiple areas simultaneously with more than 2,500 light bulbs—or you can even unzip into two blankets to share with a friend. Our favorite part? The 360-degree design allows you to target your back, legs, and torso in a single treatment.
Red Light Mask
Red light isn't just for recovery. Research shows4 that red light therapy can stimulate collagen synthesis, reduce fine lines, and improve overall skin texture—making the Bon Charge Red Light Mask essential for any skin longevity routine.
The hands-free mask delivers both red (660nm) and near-infrared (850nm) light waves evenly across the face from 240 LED bulbs. Each treatment takes less than 10 minutes, so it can easily fit into busy mornings or a jam-packed evening skin care routine.
Want to know more? Check out our tester's full Bon Charge Red Light Mask review to see before and after photos from regular use.
Full-Spectrum Light Bulbs
Light exposure plays an important role in regulating our circadian rhythms, and Bon Charge's Full-Spectrum Bulbs are designed to mimic natural sunlight indoors. Unlike harsh fluorescent lighting, these bulbs provide balanced light across the visible spectrum, supporting healthy sleep-wake cycles and daytime alertness.
Research demonstrates5 that proper light exposure—especially in the morning—can help regulate melatonin production and improve sleep quality. The four-pack is perfect for outfitting key areas of your home like your bedroom, office, kitchen, or living room. They're also flicker-free, which may help reduce eye strain during long work sessions or evening activities.
PEMF Mat Max
For those lacking the space for the PEMF Sauna Dome, the Infrared PEMF Mat Max delivers a more compact alternative. Similar to the dome, it offers red light and gentle infrared heat, along with pulsed electromagnetic field technology, but you won't get the same 360-degree effect.
Still the oversized proportions of the max means you can easily target your full body while watching TV or tackling other parts of your wind-down routine. Remember: Research indicates1 that PEMF therapy may help reduce inflammation and support cellular repair, while infrared heat2 can improve circulation and ease muscle tension.
The takeaway
Bon Charge's Boxing Day sale is your last chance to save 25% on premium wellness tech before the year ends—but your time is running out. The sale won't be around for long, taking these unbeatable deals with it.