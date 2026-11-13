Your BMI May Be Missing Important Signs About Your Metabolic Health
Two people can have the exact same BMI and very different health profiles.
One might have more muscle, while the other carries more body fat. One might have perfectly healthy blood sugar and cholesterol levels, while the other is already showing signs of metabolic problems.
Yet according to one of the most commonly used measurements of health, they look exactly the same.
For decades, body mass index (BMI) has been one of the go-to ways doctors assess weight-related health risks. And while it's easy to calculate using your height and weight, it doesn't tell us much about what's actually going on inside the body.
New research suggests that a few other measurements may give us a much better picture of our long-term health.
Researchers looked at 15 different ways to measure health
In a new study published in Science Bulletin, researchers analyzed health data from more than 4.2 million adults, ages 35 to 75.
They followed participants for about five years, tracking who developed serious health problems related to heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and chronic lung disease. But instead of looking at BMI alone, they compared 15 different measurements of body size, body fat, and metabolic health.
Some were fairly straightforward, like waist measurements. Others looked at where fat tends to accumulate in the body or used blood test results, including blood sugar and triglycerides.
The goal was to see which measurements were most useful for identifying people who might be at greater risk of developing these conditions.
BMI wasn't the best measurement for every health condition
One of the most interesting findings was that different measurements were better at identifying different health risks.
When it came to cardiovascular disease, a measurement that estimates visceral fat performed the best. Visceral fat is the fat stored deep in your abdomen, surrounding organs like your liver and intestines. Unlike the fat you can pinch just beneath your skin, excess visceral fat is particularly concerning because it's associated with inflammation, insulin resistance, and a higher risk of heart disease.
For diabetes, a measurement combining triglycerides (a type of fat in your blood) and blood sugar performed better. That's because these two markers can offer clues about how well your body responds to insulin, the hormone that helps regulate blood sugar.
A measurement of body shape performed relatively better for chronic lung disease, while none of the 15 measurements were particularly good at identifying cancer risk.
It's worth emphasizing that none of these measurements could reliably predict who would develop a disease. Even the best-performing ones offered only modest improvements in identifying risk.
Still, the findings highlight why BMI alone doesn't tell the whole story.
4 health measurements worth knowing beyond your BMI
You don't need to calculate complicated body fat scores or invest in an expensive body composition scan to get a better sense of your metabolic health. In fact, some of the most useful information may already be sitting in your medical records.
Here are four measurements worth paying attention to:
- Waist circumference: Where you carry fat matters. Measuring your waist can offer additional insight into abdominal fat and metabolic health that BMI alone can't provide.
- Blood sugar: A fasting glucose or A1c test can help show how well your body manages blood sugar and whether you're at risk for prediabetes or diabetes.
- Cholesterol and triglycerides: A standard blood test can tell you about the fats circulating in your blood, which are important for understanding heart and metabolic health.
- Blood pressure: You can have high blood pressure at any body size, and keeping it in a healthy range is one of the most important ways to protect your heart.
If you're not sure where you stand with these measurements, consider bringing them up at your next annual physical.
The takeaway
It's easy to get caught up in BMI or the number on the scale, especially when they're often presented as shortcuts for understanding our health. But this research is a reminder that two people who weigh the same can have very different metabolic health profiles.
Instead of focusing on one number, get familiar with a few others. Know your blood pressure, check your blood sugar and cholesterol when appropriate, and pay attention to your waist measurement alongside your overall health history.
You don't need to track everything or chase perfect lab results. The goal is to have a more complete understanding of your health so you can make decisions that actually support it in the long run.