This Is The Type Of Fat Most Strongly Linked To Higher Cancer Risk
There's a lot of nuance to consider when talking about the impact of dietary fat and health. How much do you need? What type of fat is best? What type of fat raises my risk of heart disease or cancer?
A new umbrella review1 dug into 23 meta-analyses to explore how different types of fat (total, saturated, monounsaturated, and polyunsaturated) relate to cancer risk. Here's what you need to know.
About the study
To evaluate fat intake and cancer risk, researchers conducted an umbrella review. This type of review synthesizes findings across multiple meta-analyses and is considered among the highest levels of scientific evidence.
The team searched major scientific databases for all relevant studies published through September 2025. They assessed methodological quality using AMSTAR-2 and graded the certainty of evidence with GRADE. In total, 23 meta-analyses met their inclusion criteria.
How different fats stacked up against cancer risk
Higher total fat intake was associated with increased risk of several cancers:
- 28% higher risk of bladder cancer
- 10% higher risk of breast cancer
- 18% higher risk of gastric cancer
- 31% higher risk of esophageal cancer
- 26% higher risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma
Saturated fat intake specifically was linked to 10% higher risk of breast cancer, 31% higher risk of gastric cancer, 34% higher risk of liver cancer, and 88% higher risk of esophageal cancer.
Polyunsaturated fats were the main type linked to a potential protective effect. This intake was associated with 23% lower risk of gastric cancer.
Notably, the review found no statistically significant associations between any fat type and ovarian, endometrial, or pancreatic cancer.
Why might fats influence cancer risk?
The authors point to a few key biological pathways:
- Inflammation: Diets high in certain fats (especially saturated fats) may promote chronic inflammation
- Oxidative stress: Imbalances can damage cells and DNA
- Lipid metabolism: Fat intake influences how cells grow and divide
- Gut microbiome: Fat quality can shape microbial balance, which impacts immune function
Balancing your fat intake for long-term health
Rather than treating fat as something to fear (or as something to eliminate altogether), this research points to focusing more on fat quality, food context, and overall dietary patterns.
- Lean into unsaturated fats as your default: Cooking with olive oil, adding nuts or seeds to meals, and regularly including fatty fish (like salmon or sardines or taking an omega-3 supplement) helps tip your diet toward fats that support healthier inflammatory balance and metabolic function.
- Be mindful of saturated fat intake: It's still recommended to keep saturated fat itnake at less than 10% of your daily calorie needs. Saturated fat that comes packaged with refined carbs, additives, and low nutrient density tends to be more concerning than saturated fat in whole-food contexts.
- Think in patterns, not single nutrients: Dietary patterns like the Mediterranean diet consistently show benefits for cardiometabolic health and are associated with lower cancer risk in many studies. These patterns naturally emphasize unsaturated fats, fiber-rich plants, and minimally processed foods.
The takeaway
This review adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that the type of fat you eat matters for long-term health, including cancer risk. The goal should be to shift toward unsaturated sources and being more measured with saturated fats, especially from processed foods.