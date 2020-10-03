Healthy Blood Sugar Levels May Help Keep The Brain Sharp, Study Finds

Both groups were encouraged to maintain their new knowledge and/or weight loss at the time of the study. Eight to thirteen years following these interventions, the participants were given cognitive tests to assess thinking, learning, and memory skills.

Researchers found (despite their assumptions), people with the greatest weight loss and exercise habits did not show the greatest improvements in brain health. So who did? Those with the greatest blood sugar control.

“Every little improvement in blood sugar control was associated with a little better cognition,” lead author of the study Owen Carmichael, Ph.D., said in a news release. “Lowering your blood sugar from the diabetes range to prediabetes helped as much as dropping from prediabetes levels to the healthy range.”