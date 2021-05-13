There are seemingly endless ways to switch up your skin care routine. Every time I talk to an expert, I seem to find a new way to layer, blend, enhance, and experiment with the lineup. Each of us has our own preferences and needs that we bring to the table and that influence our final choices. That's the joy in it, no?

On a recent episode of our beauty podcast Clean Beauty School, I was chatting with clean cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline. Cosmetic chemists are the real heroes of the beauty industry—they keep up to date on the latest trends and research, understand intimately how ingredients work with your skin or hair, and formulate all the products you know and love.

And when we talked about what she uses on her own skin, she admittedly kept it "very, very simple—I'm always crafting new products, so I like to keep it simple in my own life," she says. (Honestly, I can relate.) But she hooked me on a tip about oils.