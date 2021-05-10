Becoming a master decoder of ingredient labels is practically par for the course for beauty insiders and fans. What used to be a mysterious blend of latin-derived terms and a jumble of letters and numbers, is now made easier than ever to read—thanks to ingredient databases, consumer interest, and education from the brands themselves.

So sure, it's easier, but that's not to be confused with outright easy: Ingredient lists can still hide many truths about the product and it’s efficacy if you know how to read between the lines.

“I would really hope that we evolve as a sector to get to a point where the consumer doesn’t feel that they need to read the ingredient list to make sure that their product is safe,” says clean cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline in the most recent episode of Clean Beauty School. “But until then, I’m so impressed that consumers are asking the right questions.”

Want the ultimate insider knowledge to see if your product works and meets your standards? Here’s how she reads an ingredient list.