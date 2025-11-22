What our reviewer says: "It has a very sleek modern design, made from a sturdy and insulated acrylic—so you can use it inside and outside. The tub is very easy to use and set up. It has a water flow and filtration system, which helps clean out contaminants and is very useful if you're using the Plunge outside in below-freezing temperatures so the water doesn't freeze. I also love the insulated cover. It fits on really nicely and keeps the water clean. And I appreciate the horizontal format so you can really stretch out.