Save $1,350 On A Cold Plunge Tub With This Exclusive Black Friday Deal
There's a reason we call cold plunge tubs an investment into your health—well, beyond the proven longevity and recovery benefits of taking an ice bath. The average price of a cold plunge tub falls around $5,000 (with some high-end models available for three times as much).
But thanks to this year's unbeatable Black Friday deals, you can save up to $1,350 on a cold plunge tub right now. A ton of our favorite cold plunge tub brands are offering massive discounts today, including Plunge and Sun Home Saunas.
- The Plunge: Original Cold Plunge Tub, $5,092 (was $5,990)
- Sun Home Cold Plunge™ Pro, $9,699 (was $10,499)
What's more, these markdowns put a handful of models at their lowest price of the year. And while we'll be the first to admit these cold plunge tubs are still pricey, we also know the benefits of using a cold plunge tub over their free alternative, i.e., a cold shower.
Tubs not only fully immerse your body from shoulder to toe in ice-cold water, but they also keep water moving to prevent your thermal barrier from warming it up. Talk about the most potent plunge!
If you want the most effective cold water therapy possible, scroll down for our running list of the best cold plunge tub deals, including discounts on portable models and hot and cold plunge tub combos.
The best cold plunge tub deals to shop right now
Plunge Black Friday cold plunge tub deal
Plunge is offering one of the best deals we've seen this Black Friday with 15% off all cold plunge tubs now through November 30.
What our reviewer says: "It has a very sleek modern design, made from a sturdy and insulated acrylic—so you can use it inside and outside. The tub is very easy to use and set up. It has a water flow and filtration system, which helps clean out contaminants and is very useful if you're using the Plunge outside in below-freezing temperatures so the water doesn't freeze. I also love the insulated cover. It fits on really nicely and keeps the water clean. And I appreciate the horizontal format so you can really stretch out.
- The Plunge: Original Cold Plunge Tub, $5,092 (was $5,990)
- The Plunge: Original Cold Plunge Tub with Heater, $5,517 (was $6,490)
Sun Home Saunas Black Friday cold plunge tub deal
Along with discounts on the brand's low-EMF infrared saunas, Sun Home Saunas is offering up to $800 off cold plunge tubs for Black Friday. Both the inflatable cold plunge tub and permanent model are discounted as part of the sale—and mindbodygreen readers can save an extra $300 with code MBG300.
While we haven't had a chance to test this model yet—a portable tub is on its way to our tester—we love that this comes with a combo heater and chiller to ensure you can maximize every second of your water therapy. Plus, it comes with filtration and sanitation technology, which isn't always the case with portable models.
- Sun Home Cold Plunge™ Chiller + Heater, $3,799 (was $4,399)
- Sun Home Cold Plunge™ - Horizontal, $4,499 (was $4,999)
- Sun Home Cold Plunge™ Pro, $9,699 (was $10,499)