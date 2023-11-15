“Black cherry nails are a deep, rich, and sophisticated red hue, reminiscent of ripe black cherries,” says Jin Soon Choi, editorial manicurist and founder of JINSoon. The hue has a similar vampy vibe to a wine-colored lacquer, but black cherry tends to look even deeper. Upon first glance you might even deem it dark brown or even black, but when it catches the light just right, you can see some purple and red notes shine through.