Not a whitening strip—we know, we know. But a whitening pen is similar to a strip in terms of ease, no? Its main ingredient is coconut oil, which has plenty of anecdotal benefits for tooth health: "I absolutely believe it has whitening properties, can decrease sensitivity, and there's even the idea that it can deter cavities from getting worse," says holistic dentist and assistant clinical professor at Columbia University College of Dental Medicine Ester Rubin about oil pulling with coconut oil. We should note, this pen does include a small concentration of hydrogen peroxide for extra brilliance.

Coconut Oil Whitening Pen, Dr. Ginger's ($18)