There's A Better Way To Build Strength After 55 & It's Probably Not What What You're Thinking
If you spend anytime on the fitness end of the internet, folks sure love to argue about what the "best" form of workout is. There are solid arguments for many of them—and many come backed with studies to boot. And while we love to encourage folks to build muscle and get in some heart-pumping cardio, we ultimately believe that any movement is good movement.
Including if your workout of choice is dance. In fact, a new systemic review and meta analysis published in the journal Frontiers in Sports & Active Living1 suggests that dance might be one of the most underrated forms of fitness to keep your body healthy as you get older, not just for cardio—but for muscles too.
About the study
Researchers at University College London looked at 17 randomized controlled trials involving 1,881 older adults (about 73% of whom were women).
The studies compared structured dance programs to traditional exercise across three outcomes:
- Cardiorespiratory fitness (how well your heart and lungs perform during activity)
- Quality of life
- Muscle strength
Dance styles varied across the studies, and sessions were delivered individually or in groups on a weekly basis.
One thing to keep in mind:
What the review found
On two of the three outcomes, dance and traditional exercise were essentially neck and neck. There was no meaningful difference between the groups in heart and lung fitness or in quality of life. Both approaches worked.
Where dance pulled ahead was muscle strength. Yes, you read that right.
The meta-analysis found a significant advantage for dance over traditional exercise in this area, at least for older adults, which is a notable finding given that muscle strength is one of the most important markers of healthy aging.
That said, the high variability across studies and the generally low quality of the included research mean these results should be interpreted with some caution. And given this was focused on older adults, we can't make broad claims for all age groups, as the age may have an impact on the outcomes. So just to repeat: More high-quality trials are needed before drawing sweeping conclusions.
RELATED READ: This Is The Best Creatine To Gain Muscle & Lose Fat
Why dance may work so well for older individuals
The American Heart Association2 classifies dance as a moderate-intensity activity, the same level as brisk walking or cycling. But dance adds something most traditional workouts don't: coordination, rhythm, balance, and usually a social element too.
That combination may be part of why dance shows up so well in the research. It works multiple muscle groups at once and keeps your body moving in ways that a treadmill or weight machine simply can't replicate.
The fact that it's social and enjoyable also makes it easier to keep doing, and consistency is really what drives long-term results.
The researchers also describe dance as a "holistic intervention" that supports emotional well-being and social connection, both of which are closely tied to physical health as we get older.
How to work dance into your routine
You don't need to sign up for a formal dance class to benefit (though you certainly can). The key is consistency and finding a style you enjoy, whether that's Zumba, ballroom, line dancing, or simply moving to music in your living room.
Here's how to work it into your routine:
- Frequency: The WHO recommends 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week for older adults; dance sessions count toward that goal. Split that up between a few sessions a week—along with other forms of cardio and strength training.
- Pairing: Dance is great for cardio and supports muscle strength, but pairing it with dedicated strength training a couple of times a week gives you the most well-rounded approach to healthy aging.
- Style: Any structured, rhythmic movement counts; choose what you'll actually look forward to.
We want to reiterate what the researchers noted: there are gaps in the research, so it's probably best to incorporate dance as part of your overall movement routine—not replace everything else.
That's especially true if you already have forms of strength training and cardio that you love. Stick to them—just take this as your nudge to sign up for a dance class, too, if that's on your bucket list.
The takeaway
Dance holds its own against traditional exercise for heart health and quality of life in older adults, and may even have an edge when it comes to building muscle strength.
If you enjoy it, it absolutely counts toward your weekly movement goals.