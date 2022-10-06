Is Your Water Drying Out Your Skin & Hair? These Water Softeners Can Help

Have you ever unloaded your dishwasher only to find that your drinking glasses are covered in spots? Maybe you often feel a slimy residue on your hands post-wash, or your hair feels unusually dry or brittle. These could all be signs of hard water—which is not only annoying, but can also cause serious damage to your appliances and plumbing. The best water softeners can save your plumbing (and your sanity), by prolonging the life of your pipes, softening your hair and skin, and helping you feel cleaner after every shower.

The U.S. Geological Survey estimates that 85% of the country has hard water, and while drinking hard water won't kill you, bathing in it isn't great for your skin or your hair.

Keep scrolling to learn more about hard water and the benefits of a water softener, and to see our picks for the best water softeners.