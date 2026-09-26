This Type Of Water May Help You Poop More Regularly, Study Finds
You're drinking enough water, eating reasonably well, and still can't seem to get your gut to cooperate.
If constipation keeps coming back, it's easy to assume you just need more fluids. But could the type of water matter, too?
A new randomized trial1 tested whether mineral-rich water could help people with chronic constipation. The results offer a potential short-term strategy, although there's a catch.
About the study
Hydration is important for constipation because water helps keep stool soft and easier to pass. Researchers wanted to know whether water containing certain minerals could provide an added benefit.
The trial included 157 adults with chronic constipation in Germany.
Participants drank either sulfate- and magnesium-rich mineral water or low-mineral water for three weeks, while keeping their overall fluid intake similar.
And if you're wondering, the sulfate in mineral water is a naturally occurring mineral salt. It's different from sulfites, which are food preservatives.
The mineral water helped at first
After two weeks, people drinking the mineral-rich water had more bowel movements per week than those drinking the low-mineral water. The difference was greater among people with moderate-to-severe constipation, and the mineral-water group improved faster.
But by week three, the study's main measurement point, that difference was no longer meaningful.
Researchers also found no meaningful differences between groups in stool consistency, constipation symptoms, quality of life, or how quickly food moved through the digestive tract. Both waters were well tolerated, with only mild, temporary side effects.
Why did the benefit fade?
The early improvement may have come from the sulfate and magnesium rather than hydration alone. These minerals can influence how water moves through the digestive tract and may encourage bowel movements.
Still, researchers don't know why the effect disappeared by week three. And because the trial lasted only three weeks, it can't tell us whether mineral-rich water has any lasting benefit.
So while the findings hint at a short-term boost, they don't establish mineral water as a treatment for chronic constipation.
RELATED READ: 5 Unsuspecting Signs You're Low In Magnesium
Should you try mineral water?
If you're struggling with constipation, you don't need to rethink your entire routine based on one trial.
- Keep fluids consistent: Adequate hydration remains an important part of keeping stool soft and easier to pass.
- Check the label: If you want to try mineral water, look for its sulfate and magnesium content. Levels vary considerably between waters.
- Consider it an add-on: Mineral-rich water may be worth trying, but there isn't enough evidence to use it as a standalone treatment.
- Get persistent constipation checked: Ongoing symptoms can have many causes, so talk with a health care professional if constipation doesn't improve.
The takeaway
Mineral-rich water helped increase bowel movement frequency after two weeks, particularly among people with more severe constipation, but the advantage disappeared by week three.
For now, it's an interesting option to try alongside the basics, not a proven long-term fix.