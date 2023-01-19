If you’ve been toying with the idea of purchasing a treadmill but are put off by expensive prices, don’t let that stop you from keeping up with your movement goals. There are plenty of affordable treadmill options that can help you add more walking or running into your daily routine. The best treadmills under $1,000 are well made, high-quality machines that won’t break the bank.

Research has shown that running, for even as little as 5 to 10 minutes per day, is associated with reduced risks of death from all causes and cardiovascular disease1 . Walking has also been shown to have positive effects on cardiovascular disease risk prevention, blood pressure control, and depression2 . Not only can treadmills help you reach your fitness goals from the comfort of your own home, but they can also help save you time (no more having to trek to the gym) and may be more comfortable than running on outdoor terrain, with less impact on joints. The net-net? Even those that are lighter on the wallet can be a huge investment in your health and well-being.

To help you learn what to look for in an affordable treadmill, we connected with experts Hannah Daugherty, NASM and ACE-certified personal trainer and health coach, and Lalitha McSorley, CPT and lead physical therapist at Brentwood Physiotherapy. Below, find their advice and our top picks for the best treadmills under $1,000.