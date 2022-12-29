Furniture and appliances are responsible for approximately 30% of greenhouse gas emissions1 —and that's only the beginning of our household items’ environmental impact. In just one year, about 12 million tons of waste is generated by furniture2 in the U.S. alone. What’s more, 2017 research showed that about 80% of that waste ends up in a landfill. So, while many people might not think about the sustainability factor of their bed frame, swapping out your furniture for more eco-friendly and sustainable options can have a big impact. The best sustainable bed frames are well-made, long-lasting, and significantly better for the environment than other options.

To better understand what makes a bed frame sustainable and how to choose the best one, we spoke with experts and researched the most popular options. Below, find our picks for the best sustainable bed frames of 2023—so you can rest easy knowing you're reducing your impact on the environment, without sacrificing sleep quality.