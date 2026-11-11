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7 Best Shower Filters We Tested For Healthier Hair & Skin: Tested By Our Editors

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
Scott Nass, M.D., MPA, FAAFP, AAHIVS
November 11, 2026
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
side-by-side image of three filtered showerheads in writer's shower
Image by mbg creative
November 11, 2026
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Showers used to leave my skin tight and my hair brittle. Little did I know my water quality was to blame.

Turns out, nearly half of U.S. tap water has PFAs (aka "forever chemicals") in it1, a whopping 85% of the country has hard water (high amounts of calcium and magnesium), and most water is treated with chlorine.

Case in point: Almost immediately after I installed the Jolie Filtered Showerhead back in early 2023, I discovered firsthand just how much these chemicals and minerals had been harming my skin and hair. Chlorine, calcium, and magnesium are known skin barrier disrupters, and hard water can decrease hair strength and cause breakage.

Now I've spent more than two years researching the best shower filters, testing the most popular options, and interviewing experts for their take. And yes, I have the healthier skin and hair to show for it.

Below, find my complete guide to the best shower filters and filtered showerheads. Plus, everything you need to know before investing in one for yourself.

The best shower filters of 2026:
My selection process:
  • Expert advice: I spoke with experts to understand what types of filters to look for and which certifications to prioritize.
  • Research: I conducted extensive research on various shower filter brands and models available on the market.
  • Testing: I tested five filtered showerheads and also enlisted mindbodygreen team members to test.
  • Filter replacement: I stuck with shower filters that won’t need to be replaced for at least three months and prioritized models with easy replacement and subscription options.
  • Unique features: Think built-in filter change date indicators, aromatherapy options, and customizable water pressure settings.
  • NSF-177 standards: While very few shower filters are officially NSF-certified, many are third-party tested to meet NSF-177 standards. We made this a must-have for the shower filters and filtered showerheads on our list.

My top picks for the best shower filters:

  • Seventy Magnetic Handheld Filtered Showerhead
    Image by Sela Breen / mbg creative
  • Seventy Magnetic Handheld Filtered Showerhead
    Image by Sela Breen / mbg creative

Magnetic Handheld Filtered Showerhead by Seventy

Best affordable shower filter:
Type
Handheld
Flow rate
1.8 GPM
Filter replacement
Every 6 months or approximately 3,500 gallons

Pros

Super easy installation

5 spray settings & adjustable water pressure

Built-in filter replacement reminder dial

Easy-release filter replacement system

Cons

Plastic components (similar to Canopy)

Installation: 4 | Efficacy: 5 | Water pressure: 5 | Filter replacement: 5 | Aesthetic: 5 | Features: 5

The Seventy Magnetic Handheld Filtered Showerhead uses a copper-zinc KDF filter to help reduce chlorine and certain heavy metals in your shower water—like lead, mercury, and iron. 

The tool-free installation was incredibly easy, and I was impressed by the design right away. For under $100, it's one of the better-looking filtered showerheads I've seen. The filter is built into the showerhead itself, so there's no bulky attachment, and it comes in multiple finishes to match your bathroom hardware. 

Despite the simple design, this showerhead has a few features you might not expect. You can switch between five spray settings, adjust the water pressure using a slider on the handle, or detach the handheld wand from its magnetic dock for more flexibility.

Another perk is the filter lifespan. Seventy recommends replacing the cartridge every six months or 3,500 gallons, which is less frequent than many other options we've tested. There's also a built-in reminder dial to help you keep track of when it's time for a replacement. In fact, I almost didn’t notice this small addition, as it’s that subtle. 

When it’s time to change the filter, the process should be relatively straightforward, thanks to the built-in easy release buttons. This design allows you to change the filter without removing the shower head.

Sela Breen, associate editor

  • canopy filtered showerhead review
    Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
  • canopy filtered showerhead
     
  • canopy filtered showerhead
    Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
View on Canopy | $125

Filtered Showerhead by Canopy

Most aesthetic shower filter
Type
Filtered showerhead
Flow rate
2.5 gallons per minute (GPM)
Filter replacement
Every 3 months
Dimensions
7” x 7” x 7”

Pros

Tested to NSF-177 standards

Immediate results noticed in hair & skin

Three water stream settings & aromatherapy option

Aesthetically pleasing

Cons

Filter must be replaced every 90 days (or sooner)

Can be difficult to open the showerhead for filter replacement

Installation: 5 | Efficacy: 5 | Water pressure: 5 | Filter replacement: 3 | Aesthetic: 5 | Features: 4

Tested to NSF standards, the Canopy uses a combination of a granular activated carbon filter, KDF-55, and calcium sulfite to remove heavy metals, chlorine (!!!), and other contaminants from your H2O—all without compromising water pressure.

It took me less than five minutes to install the Canopy in my shower, with no tools or extra hands. I love that it doesn't impact water pressure, and the design actually improves my bathroom's aesthetic. Best of all, I noticed softer hair and less skin irritation after the very first shower with my Canopy.

In the year since then, I've experienced less shedding, less redness in my skin, and an overall healthier appearance of my skin and hair.

I've also tested the Jolie (more on that below), and would rank it pretty closely with the Canopy—but the Canopy is slightly less expensive and sets itself apart with three stream settings and an optional aromatherapy option.

While replacing the filter is very simple in theory (thanks to the quick release valve!), I'll admit I typically need to ask my boyfriend for help unscrewing the showerhead. I also find that mine needs to be replaced every 10 weeks rather than 12 (the perks of New York City water).

Read my full Canopy review here.

canopy filtered showerhead
Image by mbg creative
  • jolie filtered showerhead review
    Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
  • jolie filtered showerhead review
    Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
  • jolie filtered showerhead review
     
  • jolie filtered showerhead review
     
View on Jolie

Filtered Showerhead by Jolie

Best KDF-55 shower filter
Type
Filtered showerhead
Flow rate
2.8 gallons per minute (GPM)
Filter replacement
Every 3 months
Dimensions
8” x 8” x 5”

Pros

No on impact shower pressure

Installation is quick & simple (small wrench comes with purchase)

Tested via multiple third-party labs & exceeds NSF-177 certifications

Aesthetically pleasing

Cons

Filter must be replaced ever 90 days

Only one water stream setting

Installation: 5 | Efficacy: 4 | Water pressure: 5 | Filter replacement: 4 | Aesthetic: 5 | Features: 3

First to the scene, the Jolie was the very first showerhead I tested, and the catapult behind my shower filter obsession. As soon as I experienced the softer skin and healthier hair, I immediately made my boyfriend install one in his shower so I'd never have to be without it.

Similar to the Canopy, the filter is tested to NSF certifications and uses a proprietary blend of KDF-55 and calcium sulfite to remove chlorine and heavy metals—but noticeably skips the addition of a carbon filter (which puts is just below Canopy in my book).

Mindbodygreen beauty editor Jamie Schneider and I both tested the Jolie shower filter and agree that it's super chic and very easy to install (in less than five minutes). The filtered showerhead comes with a QR code that links to a step-by-step installation video plus plumper’s tape and an adorably tiny wrench, which is the only tool you'll need.

I was happy to see no impact on my own water pressure—but the Jolie actually enhanced Schneider's pressure. "With a wider shower head, the spray falls more evenly and softly," she says. "My old shower head had harder pressure, whereas Jolie makes it feel more like a rainfall."

Bonus: Schneider's hair stylist even commented on her extra silky strands post-installation.

Read my full Jolie shower filter review here.

Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
  • photo of installed berkey shower filter taken by tester
    Image by Emily Kelleher / mbg creative
View on Amazon

Shower Filter by Berkey

Best long-lasting shower filter
Type
Shower filter
Flow rate
1.75 GPM
Filter replacement
Up to 1 year (or 20,000 gallons)
Dimensions
5.1" x 3.5" x 5.1"

Pros

Tested to meet ANSI/ NSF Standards 177

Filter lasts for 1 year

Great water pressure

Reduces up to 95% of chlorine

Cons

Does not remove heavy metals

Basic model does not include a shower head

Installation: 5 | Efficacy: 5 | Water pressure: 4 | Filter replacement: 5 | Aesthetic: 3 | Features: N/A

Similar to Canopy and Jolie, the Berkey Shower Filter is tested to ANSI and NSF Standard 177. The brand's patented blend of zinc, calcium, and copper removes sulfides, hydrogen, rust, and up to 95% of chlorine.

Not similar to the previous options, the Berkey is an inline filter rather than a filtered showerhead. This means you'll install the filter between your nozzle and existing showerhead, making it a great pick for anyone who doesn't want to part ways with their current setup.

I love that the Berkey comes with a back flush attachment to prevent clogging, so you won't see a negative impact on your water pressure. Plus, it's one of the longest-lasting filters on the market, as it only needs to be replaced once per year.

I enlisted mindbodygreen's editorial operations manager Emily Kelleher to test the Berkey and she says the filter does a great job preserving her water pressure. Although it's not the most aesthetically pleasing, she loves knowing that her water is cleaner and healthier.

Kelleher reported that after continued use her skin feels less itchy and dry. "I also tend to get mild eczema on my arms after getting out of the shower in the winter, and it never showed up last winter after I got the filter," she adds. Her hair is silkier and smoother—and she is now able to air dry it with significantly less frizz.

photo of installed berkey shower filter taken by tester
Image by Emily Kelleher / mbg creative
  • act+acre shower filter in writer's shower
    Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
  • act+acre shower filter in writer's shower
    Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
  • Act+Acre Showerhead Filter Review
    Image by Hannah Frye | Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
View on Act+Acre | $120

Showerhead Filter by Act+Acre

Best water pressure
Type
Filtered showerhead
Flow rate
1.8 to 2.5 GPM (depending on the state you live in)
Filter replacement
Every 3 months
Dimensions
7" x 7" x 4"

Pros

Improved my water pressure more than any other shower filter

Spa-like rainfall stream

Sleek, minimalist design

Cons

Only one stream setting

Water flow rate varies depending on where you live

Installation: 5 | Efficacy: 4 | Water pressure: 5 | Filter replacement: 4 | Aesthetic: 5 | Features: 3

Now an expert in the world of shower filters, I jumped at the chance to test Act+Acre's Showerhead Filter. The sleek design reminds me a lot of the Jolie: minimalist and chic.

What stands out most about Act+Acre's filter is the water pressure; I truly have never felt something so incredible in an at-home shower. The luxurious rainfall stream makes me feel like I was transported to a spa, and I love that my hair is fully soaked within just a few seconds of stepping into my shower.

Our beauty and health editor, Hannah Frye, also loves the Act+Acre filter, noting that her persistent post-shower skin dryness was eliminated after a few weeks of use (ah, I remember my first shower filter experience). Frye adds that her skin no longer feels tight, but instead is comfortable and balanced. 

In line with out standards, this pick is tested to NSF standards and uses a three-stage filter with KDF-55, calcium sulfate, and coconut-activated carbon.

Read our full Act+Acre Showerhead Filter review here.

Editor's note: Unfortunately, this shower filter was so popular that it recently sold out. You can join the waitlist, but I'd recommend opting for the Canopy or Jolie rather than holding out for this one.

Act+Acre Showerhead Filter Review
Image by Hannah Frye | Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
  • photo of writer's hand holding a handheld showerhead
    Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
  • photo of canopy handheld filtered showerhead installed in writer's shower
    Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
View on Canopy | $125

Handheld Filtered Showerhead by Canopy

Best handheld shower filter
Type
Filtered showerhead
Flow rate
1.8 gallons per minute (GPM)
Filter replacement
Every 3 months
Dimensions
3" x 3" x 12"

Pros

Installation takes less than five minutes

Handheld design is very versatile

Purchase includes a scalp massager attachment

Cons

Flow rate is slightly lower than the original Canopy Filtered Showerhead (our top pick)

Installation: 5 | Efficacy: 4 | Water pressure: 4 | Filter replacement: 4 | Aesthetic: 4 | Features: 4

As soon as Canopy released a handheld filter, I knew I had to try it out. After all, this is the brand behind my top shower filter pick—and the handheld design is so versatile! 

I love that I can direct the water toward any area of my body and hold it right up to my scalp for a deep clean. What’s more, the brand even sends a scalp massager attachment with your purchase.

Just like the OG Canopy, installation is simple and takes less than five minutes with no tools whatsoever. Some people need a wrench, which is included with your filter.

I went into my testing a bit skeptical because the flow rate is slightly lower than that of the original Canopy Filtered Showerhead (1.8 GPM vs 2.5), but it didn’t impact my water pressure at all.

My only qualm is that there is only one stream setting, as opposed to the Canopy Filtered Showerhead which has three.

Read our full Canopy Handheld Filtered Showerhead review here.

photo of canopy handheld filtered showerhead installed in writer's shower
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
  • AquaYouth 2.0 Carbon Shower Head Filter
     
  • AquaYouth 2.0 Carbon Shower Head Filter
    Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative
  • AquaYouth 2.0 Carbon Shower Head Filter
    Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative
  • AquaYouth 2.0 Carbon Shower Head Filter
    Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative
View on Amazon
See more options

AquaYouth 2.0 Carbon Shower Filter

Best NSF-certified shower filter
Type
Shower filter
Flow rate
Not specified
Filter replacement
Every 2 to 3 months
Dimensions
Not specified

Pros

NSF/ANSI 177 & 132 certified (for free chlorine & lead removal)

No impact on water pressure

Noticeably improves hair health

Filters heavy metals

Cons

Filter needs to be replaced every 3 to 4 months

Installation process is more lengthy than other (and requires more tools)

Naturally drops the height of your shower head

Installation: 3 | Efficacy: 5 | Water pressure: 5 | Filter replacement: 4 | Aesthetic: 3 | Features: N/A

We'll be the first to say a lot of shower filter brands need to step it up when it comes to certifications (I'll get into that more below), but AquaYouth is ahead of the game. Its carbon shower filter is NSF and ANSI 177 & 372-certified to remove free available chlorine and lead.

This top-notch filtration is due to AquaYouth's unique multi-stage filter, which combines coconut shell activated carbon layer, ceramic balls, and a dual PP 5-micron filter in a compact cylinder. Each filter takes about 15 minutes to install—and slightly reduces the height of your shower head—but has no impact on your water pressure.

I asked mindbodygreen deputy commerce editor Braelyn Wood to test the AquaYouh filter and she saw a "massive difference" in her hair, noting that it gets less greasy between washes and feels softer and healthier. Plus, her water pressure was not compromised one bit.

Although the installation instructions were straightforward, it required an extra large wrench (not included with your purchase). The filter also dropped the height of Wood's shower head significantly—so anyone above 5'11" wouldn't be able to fit.

A word of warning: When Wood first tested the stream with her new filter, the water spurted out black. It turned clear within 20 seconds, but she'd warn any future installers to take precaution with the filter's test rinse.

AquaYouth 2.0 Carbon Shower Head Filter
Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative

Comparing the best shower filters

ProductPriceTypeFlow RateCertified or TestedFilter replacement
Canopy Filtered Showerhead$125Filtered showerhead2.5 GPMTested to NSF standards$40 every three months
Jolie Filtered Showerhead$165Filtered showerheadNot specifiedTested to NSF standards$33 every three months
Berkey Shower Filter$60Shower filter1.75 GPMTested to NSF standards$40 every year
Act+Acre Showerhead Filter$120Filtered showerhead1.8 to 2.5 GPMTested to NSF standards$26 every 90 days
Canopy Handheld Filtered Showerhead$125Filtered showerhead1.8 GPMTested to NSF standards$25 every 90 days
Aquasana Shower Filter With Handheld Wand$75Filtered showerhead2.5 GPMTested to NSF standards$60 every six months

Does unfiltered water damage skin and hair?

Board-certified physician Azza Halim says hard water can lead to dryness, itching, and irritation by stripping skin of natural oils. “[The minerals in hard water] can clog pores thereby aggravating acne and causing premature aging from dry skin and loss of elasticity,” she explains.

And unfiltered water isn’t doing your hair any favors, either. “Hard water can dry out hair making hair brittle as these minerals prevent moisture from penetrating the hair shaft along with mineral buildup causing itchy scalp, dandruff, and even hair thinning over time,” Halim adds.

Who should use a shower filter?

Short answer? Everyone. When you consider the fact that 85% of the country has hard water, nearly half have PFAs in their water, and most water is treated with chlorine, shower filters become a no-brainer.

Riggs Eckelberry, founder and CEO of OriginClear, a clean water innovation hub, explains that a shower filter is a filtration system designed for use right in your shower. “It typically consists of a screw-on attachment that helps remove irritants like chlorine and even Round Up—that’s right, the weed killer,” he says.

Kyle Postmus, senior manager of residential water at National Sanitation Foundation (NSF)), echoes this sentiment and elaborates that a shower filter helps remove unwanted contaminants from shower water. “Many people choose to use a shower filter to help reduce irritation and damage to their skin and hair,” he adds.

How to choose a shower filter

When choosing a shower filter, you'll first need to decide whether you want an inline filter (an attachment that goes between the nozzle and your existing showerhead) or a filtered showerhead (which replaces yours completely).

“For deciding which design to purchase, it really comes down to preference of aesthetics, ease of installation, and how often users are willing to replace it,” Postmus adds.

Regardless of your choice of filter, Postmus recommends choosing an NSF-certified filter tested to NSF/ANSI 177 standards. “Certification for shower filters assures consumers that the filter effectively removes chlorine from the water,” he adds.

Eckelberry says that if you’re looking for a filter that will reduce the most amount of contaminants, try to go for one that also uses activated carbon in the filtration process.

“I recommend a shower filter with advanced filter technology, often with activated carbon,” he explains. “These are designed to remove a wide range of contaminants—some remove as many as 200 different kinds—and cover all your bases."

Your checklist for choosing the best shower filter:

  • Inline filter or filtered showerhead?
  • Check for NSF certification (or "tested to NSF standards")
  • Prioritize a carbon filter
  • Consider aesthetics, ease of installation, and how often the filter needs to be replaced

Why are some not NSF certified?

NSF certification confirms that a filter’s contaminant reduction claims are verified, it doesn’t add anything harmful to the water, the system is structurally sound, and the product’s labeling is accurate.

When a brand opts to “test to NSF standards,” rather than being officially certified, it doesn’t necessarily mean that product couldn’t be certified.

Instead, it likely means the brand is either on the newer side and still in the process of gaining certification, or did not want to pay for the official certification (which can cost up to $50,000).

We kept our list to products that have at least had third-party testing to ensure they meet the NSF-177 standards, but we also highlighted quite a few brands with certifications, too.

FAQ:

Yes, experts agree that shower filters can help reduce the amount of harmful chemicals in your water. This can have a positive impact on your skin, hair, and overall health. 

Kyle Postmus, Senior Manager of Residential Water at NSF (National Sanitation Foundation), says shower filters help remove unwanted contaminants from water. “Many people choose to use a shower filter to help reduce irritation and damage to their skin and hair,” he adds.

This depends on the shower filter. While some shower filters (like the Canopy, Jolie, and Act+Acre) last for only 90 days, others (like the Berkey) may last for a full year.

Per experts, shower filters that are ANSI/NSF Standard 177-certified are most effective at removing harsh chemicals from water. “Certification for shower filters assures consumers that the filter effectively removes chlorine from the water,” Postmus says.

Eckelberry recommends going with a filter that uses activated carbon in the filtration process. “These are designed to remove a wide range of contaminants—some remove as many as 200 different kinds—and cover all your bases,” he says.

About 85% of the country has hard water, and a recent study found that nearly half of U.S. water contains PFAS (or “forever chemicals”). If you’re experiencing dry or irritated skin, dull or brittle hair, or excessive shedding, you could benefit from a shower filter. 

The takeaway

After months of testing, my absolute favorite shower filter is the Canopy's Filtered Showerhead, a chic minimalist option that won't clash with your space. That said, every option on our list left me (and our other testers) impressed.

Still drinking dirty tap water? This sleek countertop water filter required no installation and removes up to 99.9% of contaminants.

*Additional reporting by Brittany Natale.

**Sponsored Placement

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