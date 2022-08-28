In today’s body positivity-focused world, stretch marks are a badge of honor. It’s important to note that stretch marks can happen at any time. For example, you can gain stretch marks simply by hitting the gym, lifting weights, and boosting your muscle mass. In fact, you can experience stretch marks anytime you're experiencing rapid growth.

And in that regard, they’re most often associated with pregnancy. For moms everywhere, stretch marks are often lauded as a proud representation that your body was able to grow a whole human. That’s no small feat! And if you’re proud of your tiger stripes — wear them with pride.

But if we’re being honest, not everyone wants to rock them. Or some people are simply looking for creams to help support their skin elasticity during pregnancy, thereby minimizing their formation from the start. If you fall into either of those camps, these creams might be the right move for you.