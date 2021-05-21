While it’s ideal to wake up early, enjoy a cup of tea, read from a spiritual book, and sit in front of your meditation alter to dive into bliss for 15 or 20 minutes, some days will inevitably feel more frantic and rushed and you'll have to head out the door before squeezing your mindful practice in.

But all hope is not lost—you can still get your meditation in by taking your practice on the road. Here are some of my favorite go-to public places to meditate, and how to tune out any noise and distractions in each one: